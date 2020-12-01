Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Supplies Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2026 ||DB Orthodontics, AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS, Align Technology, Inc., 3M, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Asia-Pacific orthodontic supplies market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging awareness among the availability of orthodontic treatments is contributing to the market growth.

The orthodontic supplies report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is carried out in this orthodontic supplies document to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of business. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the report. In this orthodontic supplies market report, industry trends have been explained on the macro level which makes it possible to outline market landscape and probable future issues.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific orthodontic supplies market are Ormco Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DB Orthodontics, AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS, Align Technology, Inc., 3M, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, EnvisionTEC, Danaher, Henry Schein, Inc., Ultradent Products Inc. and Medtronic among others.

Market Drivers

The surging awareness among the availability of orthodontic treatments is driving the market growth

Rise in research and development related to orthodontic products is fueling the market growth

Rising rate of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

The headgears and brackets cause a damage during the dental debonding which hinders the market growth

The braces and other orthodontic appliances may result in loss of facial appearance which is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Supplies Market

By Product

Fixed Braces Brackets, By Type Conventional Brackets Self-Ligating Brackets Lingual Brackets Brackets, By Material Metal/Traditional Brackets Ceramic/Aesthetic Brackets Archwires Beta Titanium Nickel Titanium Stainless Steel Anchorage Appliances Bands and Buccal Tubes Miniscrews Ligatures Elastomeric Ligatures Wire Ligatures

Removable Braces

Adhesives

Accessories (Headgears and Retainers)

By Patient

Children and Teenagers

Adults

By Country

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Dentsply Sirona had launched Azento. It is a handy box which is made for single tooth replacement solution. It has reduced the implant planning service, purchasing and delivery which has improved the effective’s ness of dental implants. The launch provides time saving benefits and is very consistent in nature.

In August 2017, DB Orthodontics had launched New IX953 Ixion Cinch Back Instrument. It can bend the nickel titanium wires up to 90° distally to the buccal tube. It also prevents the wire to slip by providing a good grip. The launch had increased the comfort level of patients with this new technological innovation

