Asia-Pacific Organic Tea Market Acquire Huge Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends to 2025

Asia-Pacific Organic Tea Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

Asia-Pacific Organic Tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Asia-Pacific Organic Tea Market: Organic India, Tata Group, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Madura Tea Estates, Orgse Tea, Golden Moon Tea, Assamica Agro

Key Market Trends

Green Tea to Foster Market Growth

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing a significant surge in demand for green tea, owing to its perceived health benefits. Further, driven by the consumer demand to have authentic and a purer version of tea with minimal chemical exposure during production, is boosting the demand for organic green tea in the region. Moreover, countries like China, Japan and India having strong foothold in the production of green tea, in the global market, remained the most lucrative market for organic green tea. There are many tea brands mushrooming with organic tea offering. For instance, Typhoo, the British packaged tea brand now owned the by Indian company Apeejay Surrendra group, is seeking its fortune in a set of non-tea infusions, including organic herbal tea mixes.

Online Retailers Emerged as the Fastest Growing Channel

Online retailing of organic tea products is the current profound channel for tea manufacturers, when it comes to distribution and marketing. The companies are inclining toward online stores to get better access to consumers having lack of physical outlets in remote areas. Moreover, many new startups and entrepreneurs are rather choosing this point of sale to launch their products, due to the less capital investment required and high consumer base covered. Nonetheless, with the premiumization penetrating in the industry, companies such as Bagan are majorly opting online retailing as desired channel to market their products.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

