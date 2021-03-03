Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027|| Bioha Laboratories, Bohus BioTech AB, Contura, Laboratoires VIVACY

A new report titled, “ Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures Market Professional Report 2021-2027” has been added by DBMR in its database of research reports. The Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures market size and share, value and volume, market segmentation, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely give detailed analysis of geographical areas. The global Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. In addition, the report performs both primary and exhaustive secondary research to analyze the market thoroughly.

Non-surgical procedures Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,934.88 million by 2028 from USD 1,468.72 million in 2020.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Bioha Laboratories

Bohus BioTech AB

Contura Ltd

Laboratoires VIVACY

Merz Pharma

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co., LTD

Allergan (A Subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.)

Medytox

ADODERM GmbH

Azul Skin Health

pharmaceuticals

Croma Deutschland GmbH

Sinclair Pharma

Galderma

Johnson & Johnson Services

Mary Kay

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures Market

By Product Type (Injectable, Non-Injectables, Facial Rejuvenation, Nonsurgical Skin Tightening, Microdermabrasion, Laser Skin Resurfacing and Others)

By Material Type (Natural and Synthetic), Gender (Male and Female), Usability (Professional Use and Direct Patient), Indication (Skin Lightening, Facial Aesthetic, Body Contouring, Reconstructive and Others)

By Procedure (Body Care, Face Care and Skin Care), Practicians (Dermatologists, Aesthetic Doctors, Plastic Surgeons, Independent Aesthetic Professionals and Others)

By Service Provider (Hospitals, Medical Spas and Beauty Centers, Cosmetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Setting and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales)

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of usability, the non-surgical procedures market is segmented into professional use and direct patient.

On the basis of indication, the non-surgical procedures market is segmented into skin lightening, facial aesthetic, body contouring, reconstructive and others.

On the basis of procedure, the non-surgical procedures market is segmented into body care, face care and skin care.

On the basis of particians, the non-surgical procedures market is segmented into dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, plastic surgeons, independent aesthetic professionals and others.

On the basis of service provider, the non-surgical procedures market is segmented into hospitals, medical spas and beauty centers, cosmetic centers, dermatology clinics, homecare setting and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the non-surgical procedures market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Non-Surgical Procedures Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the reports are Bioha Laboratories, Bohus BioTech AB, Contura Ltd., Laboratoires VIVACY, Merz Pharma, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co., LTD, Allergan (A Subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.), Medytox, ADODERM GmbH, Azul Skin Health, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Croma Deutschland GmbH, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Teoxane SA, Alma Lasers, BIOPLUS CO., LTD., BISON MEDICAL, CHUNGWOO Medical Co., Ltd., Fotona and HUMEDIX.CO.LTD, among other domestic and Asia Pacifis players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2020, Croma Deutschland GmbH has announced joint venture with China National Biotech Group Company Ltd. To market its premium Hyaluronic Acid Filler Princess volume and various additional aesthetic products of Croma in China and Hong Kong is the primary purpose of this joint venture.

On the Basis of Region

The countries covered in the non-surgical procedures market report are China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecasted period as in the Asia-Pacific’s countries demand for non-surgical procedures are increasing very rapidly due to rapidly increasing population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Japan is expected to dominate in Asia-Pacific market. Japan is one of the leading countries in the Asia-Pacific, which utilizing advanced non-surgical procedures for aesthetic treatments.

