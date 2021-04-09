Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market 2021 is graceful to value over US$ 946.48 Mn in 2027 with Penumbra, Inc, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Memry Corporation, Phenox GmbH

The Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 946.48 Mn in 2027 from US$ 664.86 Mn in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of +4% from 2021-2027.

Neurovascular devices are used for the treatment of neurovascular diseases that possibly affects the network of blood vessels that surround the brain. This leads to incurable conditions such as strokes and aneurysms. Neurovascular devices are used to prevent stroke, aneurysm embolization, carotid stenosis and other symptoms. Neurovascular devices are also used for performing surgical procedures to treat aneurysms and other cranial blood flow problems. The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms has increased tremendously across the globe. According to statistics published by Medanta, every year in India, around 76,000 to 200,000 cases of cerebral aneurysms are reported to have occurred.

Top vendors of Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market:

Medtronic plc

Johnson and Johnson, Inc (DePuy Synthes)

Penumbra, Inc

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Memry Corporation

Phenox GmbH

ASIA PACIFIC NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Clot Retrieval Devices

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Snares

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils Bare Detachable Coils Coated Detachable Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems Balloon Occlusion Devices Distal Fillers



Support Devices

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

By Application

Cerebral Aneurysms

Arteriovenous Malformation & Fistulas

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

This research study gives a sneak-peak through the summary which comprises of the overall data such as, segments, sub-segments, info graphics, charts, tables and diagrams. The research also helps in probing the market in its forecast period. The study explores and estimates the modest landscape, popular business models and the apparent innovations in offerings by major players in the coming years.

A substantial study of the Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices market strategies, challenges, prospects for advancements along with a detailed introspection of prominent aspects affecting the market is included in this report. It also sheds light upon the ongoing developments in this field as well as prevailing strategies to thrive in such a continually evolving market. To conclude with, this report covers all the necessary financial, economic and social factors relevant to the industry, thus enhancing a reader’s ability to understand the information required to make an informed decision.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices y Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

