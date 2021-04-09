Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market 2021 is graceful to value over US$ 946.48 Mn in 2027 with Penumbra, Inc, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Memry Corporation, Phenox GmbH
The Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 946.48 Mn in 2027 from US$ 664.86 Mn in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of +4% from 2021-2027.
Neurovascular devices are used for the treatment of neurovascular diseases that possibly affects the network of blood vessels that surround the brain. This leads to incurable conditions such as strokes and aneurysms. Neurovascular devices are used to prevent stroke, aneurysm embolization, carotid stenosis and other symptoms. Neurovascular devices are also used for performing surgical procedures to treat aneurysms and other cranial blood flow problems. The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms has increased tremendously across the globe. According to statistics published by Medanta, every year in India, around 76,000 to 200,000 cases of cerebral aneurysms are reported to have occurred.
Top vendors of Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market:
- Medtronic plc
- Johnson and Johnson, Inc (DePuy Synthes)
- Penumbra, Inc
- Terumo Corporation
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Integer Holdings Corporation
- Memry Corporation
- Phenox GmbH
ASIA PACIFIC NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Neurothrombectomy Devices
- Clot Retrieval Devices
- Suction & Aspiration Devices
- Snares
- Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices
- Embolic Coils
- Bare Detachable Coils
- Coated Detachable Coils
- Flow Diversion Devices
- Liquid Embolic Agents
- Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems
- Carotid Artery Stents
- Embolic Protection Systems
- Balloon Occlusion Devices
- Distal Fillers
- Support Devices
- Microcatheters
- Microguidewires
By Application
- Cerebral Aneurysms
- Arteriovenous Malformation & Fistulas
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialized Clinics
This research study gives a sneak-peak through the summary which comprises of the overall data such as, segments, sub-segments, info graphics, charts, tables and diagrams. The research also helps in probing the market in its forecast period. The study explores and estimates the modest landscape, popular business models and the apparent innovations in offerings by major players in the coming years.
A substantial study of the Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices market strategies, challenges, prospects for advancements along with a detailed introspection of prominent aspects affecting the market is included in this report. It also sheds light upon the ongoing developments in this field as well as prevailing strategies to thrive in such a continually evolving market. To conclude with, this report covers all the necessary financial, economic and social factors relevant to the industry, thus enhancing a reader’s ability to understand the information required to make an informed decision.
Table of Content:-
Chapter 1 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market Overview
Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis
Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Government Policy and News
Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices y Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Development Trend Analysis
Chapter 11 Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
