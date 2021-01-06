Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market: Outlook and Strategic Insights And Key Business Influencing Factors To 2026 | Top Companies- Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar, INNIO, Doosan Corporation, Wartsila

This comprehensive Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The large scale Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

Asia Pacific natural gas engine market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market

Asia Pacific natural gas engine market is segmented into three notable segments which are engine family, power output and application.

On the basis of engine family, the market is segmented into spark ignited engine, dual fuel type engine and high pressure direct injection.

On the basis of power output, the market is segmented into 15KW–100KW, 100KW–399KW, 400KW–800KW, 1000-2000KW, and 3000KW–4500KW.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into natural gas gensets, natural gas automotive, decentralized energy generation (vehicles, gasoline stations).

Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Leading Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Cummins Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar, INNIO, Doosan Corporation, Wartsila, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN SE, Liebherr Group, Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd., JFE Engineering Corporation, Westport and others.

Product Launch:

In November 2018, Cummins Inc. announced that it will support the launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks along with the efforts of US Environmental Protection Agency in order to develop a national low NOx rule for on-highway heavy-duty engines. This support will lead to growth of the company at global level.

In October 2018, INNIO expanded its Waukesha series of VHP by adding P9394GSI S5 Horsepower to an existing L7042GSI S5 at L7044GSI S5 at 1900 Horsepower & 1500 Horsepower. This expansion helped the company in providing better customer experience as customers are getting better fuel efficiency, improved power and lower operating costs.

In December 2018, Leibherr has introduced the SGLS single-line guiding system with the blades of latest generation for the wind turbines by making installation process safer and more economical. This innovation will provide more opportunities for the company for its growth.

In December 2018, Rolls-Royce introduced new solutions for power plants’ remote management. These solutions are introduced to provide end-to-end platform for collecting, transferring, storing and analysing the engine data.

In December 2018, The Wartsila group has introduced a product named as ‘a lifeboat for buildings’ at Slush Helsinki 2018 which will be used during rising sea levels and severe flooding that can take place due to changes in the climate. However, it is not a real product but a concept designed by Wartsila technology group.

In December 2018, Yanmar Agri Corporation which is a Group company of Yanmar Co. Ltd. has launched precision, high- density auto-rice Transplanter named as YR8D that utilizes high-density seedling technology and self-driving technology. This launch will help the company to grow in market of automation.

Table Of Contents: Asia Pacific Natural Gas Engine Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

