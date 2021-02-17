Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market 2021 Advance Technology and New Innovations – Google LLC, Samsung Group, Amazon.com Inc, Paypal Inc, Mastercard PLC, Visa Inc

The “Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments market was valued at USD 710.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2841.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26 % over the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market are: Google LLC, Samsung Group, Amazon.com Inc, Paypal Inc, Mastercard PLC, Visa Inc, American Express Co., Comviva Technologies Limited (A Tech Mahindra Company), WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited), Alipay.com Co. Ltd (Ant Financial) and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

April 2020 – South Korean retail company, Shinsegae Group, enhanced its mobile payment service, SSGPay, by adding banking service. This will enable the customers to run different tasks in different banks in the platform. This will also help the company improve the customers in South Korea to order essentials online using their website, without facing payment issues, during the coronavirus crisis.

– January 2020 – Tencent collaborated with the government-owned company, UnionPay, and combined a part of its authentication software with it. This collaboration is expected to expand UnionPays market penetration in the Chinese market and further support the Chinese government initiative for same-sector partnership.

Key Market Trends

China to Occupy Significant Market Share

– hinese customers have been the fastest adopters of online retail, financial, and on-demand services, and predominantly use mobile payments, due to its superior convenience.?

– Due to the increasing prominence and ease of mobile payments, the number of mobile payment users in China increased from 527 million in 2017 to 583 million in 2018, according to data released by China Internet Network Information Center. According to the People’s Bank of China, in 2018, the total transaction value of mobile payments increased to CNY 277.39 trillion, with an approximately 37% increase from the previous year.?

– The mobile payment market in the country is led by AliPay and WeChat Pay, owned by Ant Financial (Alibaba parent company) and Tencent Holdings. Moreover, money in the country flows through a digital system that blends social media, commerce, and banking.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

