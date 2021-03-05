Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Konecrance PLC, Cargotec, Terex Corporation, Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd

The Global Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 6 % during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market are Konecrance PLC, Cargotec, Terex Corporation, Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd., XCMG, Sany, Tadano Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– In March 2020, Konecranes will deliver a mobile harbour crane to the port of Terneuzen, the Netherlands in spring, and a second unit to the port of Antwerp, Belgium in mid-2020.

– In April 2020, Saigon Port JSC ordered eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for their operations at Tan Thuan Port in southern Vietnam.

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives Driving Growth

The government in the region are spending heavily in several projects to enhance the infrastructure in the region, the region is also rich in minerals and a major portion of the GDP in big economies like China and India comes from mining activities. Also, the governments in countries like Indonesia, Philippines are making huge investments in construction sector to boost demand. For instance,

– In March 2019, the Indonesian Government made an announcement for plans to spend IDR 571 trillion for development of transport infrastructure in the capital city Jakarta by 2029 by building a 120 km light transit railway corridor. The Government also made an announcement of spending IDR 6 quadrillion for the development of overall infrastructure of the country during the period 2020-24, with construction of 25 new airports, highways, affordable houses and power plants in the country.

– In India, the government has made several announcements in Union Budget 2020-21, to improve the infrastructure in the country. For instance

– The Government of India has provided a push to the infrastructure sector by allocating Rs 1,69,637 crore (USD 24.27 billion) for the transport infrastructure.

– Allocation of Rs 8,350.00 crore (USD 1.16 billion) to boost telecom infrastructure.

– Allocation of Rs 888.00 crore (USD 110.88 million) for the upgradation of state government medical colleges (PG seats) at the district hospitals and Rs 1,361.00 crore (USD 188.63 million) for government medical colleges (UG seats) and government health institutions.

– In April 2020, The Indian Government has made announcement for allowing private players involvement in coal mining activities, earlier it was Governments monopoly in the sector.

In August 2019, Demag delivered first 1200t- capacity mobile crane in India to the Mumbai based Steel Carriers Infrastructure.

China Remains the Market Leader

With the growing trade tensions between the United States and China, the Chinese economy has witnessed some contraction in its GDP growth rate and the Federal government is increasing its spending in infrastructure and other sectors to maintain a steady growth rate and minimizing the damage.

In the year 2019 the Chinese government has made several announcements to boost the construction activities in the country. For instance,

– Extension of 6800 km new railway lines in the year 2019, of which 3200 km is of high-speed rail, with an investment of more than Yuan 850 billion in railway infrastructure.

– Yuan 1.8 trillion in road construction and waterway projects. For a number of major water conservancy projects and the planning and to speed up the construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway.

It has been reported that in the year 2018, a total of 109 building which are taller than 200 meters were built in the Asian region, out of those reportedly 88 were in China.

There are many major players in the country and are providing latest equipment to improve the construction quality and efficiency.

For instance, in April 2020, XCMG, completed production of 200,000 mobile cranes and has made delivery globally. The company reached the second 100,000 production goal in just one decade.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

