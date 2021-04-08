Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market 2021 Analysis and Strategic Assessments – Konecrance PLC, Cargotec, Terex Corporation, Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd.

The Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 6 % during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market: Konecrance PLC, Cargotec, Terex Corporation, Kobelco Cranes Co. Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd., XCMG, Sany, Tadano Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354069/asia-pacific-mobile-crane-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– Owing to the increased governmental spending on sectors such as construction, mining, ports and others, the mobile crane market is expected to rise with huge potential.

– The region has big developing nations like China and India where the government as well as private sector investments in construction sector is growing with a high rate. Similarly, in other smaller nations like Indonesia, Philippines, and others the government are trying to attract investments and boost the sector.

– However, the increasing pollution levels in the region and strict government norms are forcing the major players to look for alternative fuel application in mobile crane market and they are spending a large share of their money in research and development of new eco-friendly mobile cranes. For instance, in May 2020, Zoomlion has announced development of world’s first fully electric truck crane. Powered by a lithium iron phosphate or lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery which is a type of lithium-ion battery with a longer life and a more constant discharge voltage.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In March 2020, Konecranes will deliver a mobile harbour crane to the port of Terneuzen, the Netherlands in spring, and a second unit to the port of Antwerp, Belgium in mid-2020.

– In April 2020, Saigon Port JSC ordered eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for their operations at Tan Thuan Port in southern Vietnam.

Key Market Trends

China Remains the Market Leader

With the growing trade tensions between the United States and China, the Chinese economy has witnessed some contraction in its GDP growth rate and the Federal government is increasing its spending in infrastructure and other sectors to maintain a steady growth rate and minimizing the damage.

In the year 2019 the Chinese government has made several announcements to boost the construction activities in the country. For instance,

– Extension of 6800 km new railway lines in the year 2019, of which 3200 km is of high-speed rail, with an investment of more than Yuan 850 billion in railway infrastructure.

– Yuan 1.8 trillion in road construction and waterway projects. For a number of major water conservancy projects and the planning and to speed up the construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway.

It has been reported that in the year 2018, a total of 109 building which are taller than 200 meters were built in the Asian region, out of those reportedly 88 were in China.

There are many major players in the country and are providing latest equipment to improve the construction quality and efficiency.

For instance, in April 2020, XCMG, completed production of 200,000 mobile cranes and has made delivery globally. The company reached the second 100,000 production goal in just one decade.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354069/asia-pacific-mobile-crane-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Asia-Pacific Mobile Crane market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: