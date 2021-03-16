Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario -Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor, Honda Motor

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market in its latest report titled, “Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The mild-hybrid vehicle market_in Asia-Pacific region anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4 %, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Asia-Pacific Mild-Hybrid Vehicles Market: Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor and others.

In June 2019, Toyota launched Glanza in India which became the most affordable mild Hybrid car in the country. Companies are making new strategic partnerships, investing majorly in R&D projects and launching new products in the market for being ahead of their rivals.

In May 2019, Toshiba announced that its lithium ion batteries have been adapted by mild hybrid systems of Nissan Motor Cos Dayz and Mitsubishi motors eK mini vehicle.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Pollutants Concentration in the Atmosphere will Drive Growth

22 of the Worlds most polluted 30 cities are from India and other cities are also from some of the south-east Asia countries (China, Pakistan and Bangladesh). The growing pollution levels in the region has forced the governments for stricter emission norms for vehicles. Bharat Stage-VI has been implemented by Indian Government and will come into effect from April 2020. The end users are also getting aware and concerned about the environment and air they breathe. So, they are shifting towards more environmentally friendly vehicles. This will be a major growth driver for mild-hybrid vehicles sales in the region as they are more eco-friendly than the conventional IC engines.

China will be the Market Leader

Across the regions, China has been predominantly capturing the largest share in the market, owing to their highest vehicles sales. The Chinese government is implementing China 6 norms for pollution control in the region which are stricter than previous China 5 norms and are based on EURO 6 norms, form July 2020. This will support the demand of mild hybrid vehicles in the region. The sales of automobiles in the region is expected to be grow with a significant rate during the forecast period and the increasing gasoline prices insists end users to prefer vehicles which works on alternate fuel to increase the performance of the vehicle. Many automotive companies from China made plans to invest in the other Asia-Pacific market to take advantage of the strong demand for hybrid vehicles. For instance, Geely launched Azkarra in February 2020, Hyundai introduced new i20 which is a 48V mild hybrid vehicle claimed to help reduce fuel consumption by 3-4%.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

