Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles investments from 2021 till 2025.

Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles market is growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Daimler AG, Kia Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Porsche AG, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Mazda Motor Corporation

Industry News And Developments:

– In February 2020, Honda Motor Company, Ltd. has announced to begin its sales of all new Honda Fit Hybrid vehicles. It is equipped with Honda’s 2-motor hybrid system which drives the vehicle with an electric motor, which results a better fuel efficiency and smooth drive.

– In April 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited had launched the new Mahindra XUV 500 and Scorpio BS-VI version starting from INR 13.2 lakhs and 12.4 lakhs. Both the vehicles include one diesel engine and 6-speed manual transmission combination. The XUV500 petrol model is anticipated to be launched somewhere in the second half of 2020.

– In May 2019, Toshiba Corporation had announced that Mazda Corporation has selected its lithium-ion rechargeable battery for the M Hybrid, Mazda’s hybrid system, of the MAZDA3 which is one of its best-selling cars.

– In November 2018, Toshiba Corporation have signed a partnership agreement with Johnson Controls Power Solutions to deliver low-voltage lithium-ion solutions to meet automaker demands for improved efficiency, lower costs and less complexity.

– In April 2017, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Denso Corporation have made an agreement on establishing a joint venture (JV) for the production of automotive lithium-ion battery packs in India.

Scope of the Report

– The cost of hybrid and electric vehicles and lack of charging infrastructure can hinder the growth rate of market in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan as cost effective customers prefer conventional IC engine vehicles affordable.

– With the rapid advancements in automotive technology, automobile manufacturers are focusing on a large number of functional operations these days. The functions have increased exponentially during the past few years, resulting to the intense competition among the automobile manufacturers.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries

– In September 2018, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., which is India’s second-biggest traditional battery market, had announced to build a new 100 megawatt-hour assembly plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The company also announced that the market for electric vehicle power packs is set to grow of USD 300 Billion by 2030.

– In June 2018, Toshiba Corporation, Sojitz Corporation and CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Minerao) have announced the joint research and development agreement on next-generation lithium-ion battery material using Niobium Titanium Oxide (NTO). The three companies will be working on development of a next generation lithium-ion battery which is characterized by its high-energy density and ultra-rapid recharging capability required for automotive applications.

China Holds a Significant Share in the Asia-Pacific Region

– In the first three quarters of 2019, Corolla Hybrid sold 38,540 units in China, which has accounted for nearly 20% increase of total hybrid deliveries during the period.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), hybrid vehicle sales in China will reach 300,000 units by the end of 2019, up 4.3% from 2018. Also, the demand for EVs and plug-in hybrids are expected to decrease widely, as the subsidies for them are reducing.

