Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In The Coming Years ||Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services

Medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 57,687.76 million by 2027. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health (A subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Teleradiology Solutions, UNILABS, ONRAD, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Medical Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific medical imaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by type, modality, procedure, technology, patient age, application, end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical imaging market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest growth rate, due to the increasing number of geriatrics and increased health care spending. Japan medical imaging market is dominating the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure across the country. The rising number of aging population and chronic diseases in Japan has created an upsurge demand for the medical imaging services. According to OECD, in 2017, 111.49 (per 1000000 inhabitants) computed tomography (CT) scanners are available Japan.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Imaging Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific medical imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, , product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific medical imaging market.

Segmentation:Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Type

(Services, Product),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Modality

(Stationary, Portable),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Procedure

(Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-Ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET), Others),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Technology

(Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Radiology),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Patient Age

(Adults, Pediatric),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Application

(Cardiology, Pelvic And Abdominal, Oncology, Mammography, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Dental, Others),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By End Users

(Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market By Country

(Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

