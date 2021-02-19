Asia Pacific Market Insights On 3D Printing, Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2025

3D printing offers integration of metals & alloys with other raw materials as per the requirement of the end-user industry, to create specified 3-dimensional objects. During 2017, polymer held prominent share of 33.5% followed by plastic which held 30.6% during the same year. Polymer market in Asia Pacific 3D printing was valued at US$ 57.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to derive US$ 358.3 Million revenues by 2024 witnessing astonishing CAGR of 30.2% during the forecasted period. Numerous industrial sectors are influenced by 3D printing solutions. In addition, Custom Design and Manufacturing held more than 50% share and garnered US$ 72 Million revenues during 2017.

Considering the presence of 3D printing players in Asia Pacific region, 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, Royal DSM N.V., ExOne Company, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Organovo Holdings, Inc , Hoganas AB, Mcor Technologies Limited and Voxeljet AG, constitute as some of the prominent players operating in 3D space.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2979315

Moreover, benefits of 3D printing can also be witnessed among various industry verticals such as Education, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, construction and others where the additive manufacturing has turned out to be a game changer. Automakers and raw material suppliers for manufacturing sector have realized the benefits of 3D printing solutions, eventually increasing the demand for 3D printing solutions in these industries.

Asia Pacific 3D printing market is segmented based on component, sub-component, technology, application and industrial verticals. Product (industrial and desktop printer), material (polymer, plastic, metal & alloy, ceramic and other) and services are the types of components considered while analysing and defining the penetration of 3D printing technology in different geographies and countries. In 2017, product segment dominated the Asia Pacific 3D printing market with maximum share in terms of revenue. Based on estimation, the segment occupied for around 36.8% share in the same year. However, increasing demand for desktop printers would help the product segment to grow at a faster rate of 30.4% during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Based on technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into stereo lithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing and others. In 2017, Fused Deposition Modelling technology dominated the regional 3D printing market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period. It is projected to reach US$ 1,219.8 Million by 2024 showcasing significant CAGR of 28.7% during the analyzed period. Furthermore, depending on application type, the market is further classified into Functional Parts, Fit and Assembly, Prototype Modelling, Education, Metal Casting, Metal Casting, Visual Aids and Presentation Modelling. During 2017, functional parts occupied the largest share of 33.8% followed by Fit and assembly application type in regional 3D printing market.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2979315

Insights Presented in the Report:

The report analyses 3D Printing market report majorly based on component, technology, applications and end users. Products, materials and services are the major components considered in the deep analysis of the 3D printing industry.

Product segment is further classified into professional printers and desktop printers. Product segment is expected to register fastest growth, owing to increasing demand for desktop 3D printers over the period of time although industrial printers is projected to continue to display its dominance till 2024.

Asia Pacific 3D printing material market is further divided into different material types including polymer, plastic, metal and alloys, ceramics and others materials. In 2017, polymer segment dominated the Asia Pacific 3D printing material type market as they represent greatest penetration and user accessibility in 3D printing.

Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused deposition modeling, Laminated object Manufacturing and Others are the major technologies considered while analyzing the regional 3D printing market. Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering and Stereolithography constitute as the topmost technologies in 3D printing. Fused Deposition Modelling occupied the prominent share in 2017 as it is one of the prominent and user friendly technology that is widely used to create 3D printed objects.

Based on application type, Asia Pacific 3D printing market is bifurcated into functional parts, fit and assembly, prototype modelling, education, metal casting, Visual Aids, Presentation Modelling and other applications. Functional parts captured maximum share during 2017 owing to its fast speed, quality and low cost of additive manufacturing.

Furthermore, 3D printing techniques find its major application in verticals such as education, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, construction and others. Manufacturing sector dominated 3D printing landscape during 2017 owing to bolstering digitalization wherein 3D printing solutions have paved way for manufacturing companies.

For better understanding of the geographical penetration of 3D printing market in Asia Pacific, the market is analyzed based on its outreach in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia Pacific. Japan and China altogether majorly constitute as force behind the boom of 3D printing in Asia Pacific owing to Chinese government support in terms of 3D printing strategies and fiscal support. Moreover, China also aims to invest US$ 240 Million in next few years with an objective to boost development of 3D printing technique in China. Moreover, influx of numerous players in 3D printing and technological advancements and research in Japan has further contributed both these countries to become the leading ones in 3D printing domain. Hence, projected consumer trends and innovation investments will propel 3D printing demand and supply in Asia Pacific region. Japan 3D printing market was valued at US$163.5 Million during 2017.

Key companies profiled in the report 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, Royal DSM N.V., Stratasys Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Mcor Technologies Limited and Voxeljet AG. With the significant potential lying in 3D printing domain, there lays immense potential for industries to reinvent themselves via digital transformation of production. For instance, recently in 2018, BASF has expanded into 3D printing market in Asia Pacific region which can vastly accelerate development and production of complex 3D products.

Ask our Expert if You Have any Query @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2979315

Customization Options:

The Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market can be customized to country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customised solutions to clients.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Media Release @ https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on Blogger: https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/