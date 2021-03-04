Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd

The Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hitachi Ltd, Esaote SpA, Aurora Imaging Technology, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and others.

Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Overview:

The major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia region is due to the advanced healthcare facilities, technological advancements, increase in the ageing population, rising incidence of diseases, growing demand for advanced healthcare facilities like MRI.

For instance according to the World Population Ageing 2019 report, in China population aged above 65 years or over is expected to reach 246.98 million by 2030 from 164.48 million in 2019. As the number of the elderly population is expected to rise in the near future who are more prone to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases which will boost the market over the forecast period.

Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors along with the fastest-growing economy in the Asia-Pacific region, healthcare industries, and advancement in medical research which is expected to show significant growth in the near future.

Key Market Trends

Neurology Segment is Expected to Hold Major Market Share and is Believed to Continue the Same Over the Forecast period

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is the best tool for diagnostic imaging and neuroscience research. It provides morphological images with the highest spatial resolution and unmatched soft tissue contrast, as well as the unique functional information of the central nervous system (CNS).

MRI can also detect the disorders, along with performing the monitoring of degenerative disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and it can even document brain injury from trauma.

According to Dementia Australia, approximately 459,000 Australians are living with dementia in 2020, and almost 1.6 million Australians involved in their center for care. It is also estimated that the number of people with dementia is expected to upsurge to 1.1 million by 2058. It is the leading cause of death of women in Australia, the second leading cause of death in this country and it is predicted to become the leading cause of death within the next five years.

Hence, the use of MRI is expected to increase in the coming years in the diagnosis of the disease which will drive the segment in the near future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

