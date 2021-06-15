Asia-Pacific Luxury Furniture Market is Expected to Garner $5.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2015-2020.
Asia-Pacific Luxury Furniture Market by Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood, Glass, Leather) and End Use (Domestic, Commercial) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020
Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $27.01 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2015-2020. Asia Pacific would witness the fastest growth, owing to the rise in disposable incomes. Wooden luxury furniture has gained substantial demand worldwide, followed by metal. The high acceptance of wooden furniture is primarily due to durability and the modern yet antique look, which makes it a good fit for both household as well as the commercial usage.
The demand for wood furniture is highest in the global market due to high aesthetics value associated with it. The glass furniture segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2020, catalyzed by its growing demand in the corporate and hospitality sector. The plastic furniture segment would grow at the slowest pace during the forecast period due to the environmental concerns associated with plastic degradation and its lack of aesthetic value, as compared to other materials.
The leather furniture segment would grow at a considerable pace; however, the growth of this segment would be restricted due to its limited use in sofas and ottomans. Additionally, stringent government regulations on the import of leather largely restrain the market growth of this segment. Eco-friendly furniture and multifunctional furniture have gradually gained popularity. Growing environmental awareness and space constraints in urban regions, are key factors that drive the adoption of this furniture in the global market.
Key findings of the Luxury Furniture Market :
The wood luxury furniture segment leads the market with about 24% market share in 2014 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, the metal luxury furniture segment would witness a comparatively higher growth rate
The domestic end user segment would continue to dominate the global market over the forecast period
The market for luxury furniture in the lighting segment would grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2015 – 2020