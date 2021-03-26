Asia-Pacific Lidar Market growing at High CAGR of 13.15% during forecast 2027

Growing demand of 3D imaging technology across various application areas, increasing adoption of aerial lidar systems to explore and detect places, historic details, among others, demand for 3D imagery in areas such as military & defence, topographical surveys, civil engineering, and corridor mapping will likely to accelerate the growth of the lidar market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, use of drones in areas such as defence, aerospace, agriculture will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the lidar market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lidar market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 0.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing focus of companies in technological advancement is driving the growth of the lidar market.

High cost and low awareness on the benefit of lidar will likely to hamper the growth of the lidar market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the lidar market report are SICK AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific Lidar Market

Lidar market is segmented on the basis of component, product, service, application, installation, range, image projection and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component, the lidar market is segmented into laser scanners, navigation & positioning systems, photodetector receivers and others. The navigation & positioning systems is further sub-segmented into global positioning market (GPS) and inertial measurement unit (IMU).

On the basis of product, the lidar market is segmented into aerial, ground-based, UAV and solid-state.

Based on service, the lidar market is segmented into lidar data processing, aerial surveying, asset management, GIS service, ground-based surveying, mapping & modelling. The LiDAR data processing is further sub-segmented into data acquisition, point cloud classification and visualization.

On the basis of application, the lidar market is segmented into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, ADAS & driverless cars, exploration, urban planning, cartography and meteorology. The corridor mapping is further sub-segmented into railways and others. The environment is further sub-segmented into forest management, coastline management, pollution modelling, agriculture, wind farm and precision forestry. The exploration is further sub-segmented into oil & gas and mining.

Based on installation, the lidar market is segmented into airborne and ground based. The airborne is further sub-segmented into topographic and bathymetric. The ground based is further sub-segmented into mobile and static.

On the basis of range, the lidar market is segmented into short, medium and large.

Based on image projection, the lidar market is segmented into 2Dand 3D.

Lidar market has also been segmented based on the end user into defense and aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry and agriculture, mining industry and transportation.

Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Lidar market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Lidar market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Asia-Pacific Lidar market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Lidar market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Lidar Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Lidar market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Lidar market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Lidar market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

