Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the Metal Glue Market during forecasted period 2021 – 2031
What is Driving Demand for Metal Glue?
Evolving end-user demand for quick & fix adhesive and long lasting adhesive for fixing metal products continue to drive the demand for metal glue. In the past few decades, the automobile sector has grown significantly. Automobile manufacturers are using metal glue to fix the bond between body panels. Companies are using metal glue to replace traditional mechanical welding, reverting and brazing methods, as this method takes more time and it increases the cost of production. Apart, from automobile manufacturing companies, jewelry manufacturing companies also use metal glue to paste and fix jewelry.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Metal Glue?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of metal glue includes
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- H.B. Fuller
- The 3M Company
- Sika AG
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Arkema S.A.
- Solvay S.A.
- LORD Corporation
- DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Parson Adhesives Inc.
- BASF SE
- DuPont Inc.
- H.B. Fuller
- Evonik Industries
- Ashland Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Huntsman Corporation
- Solvay S.A
- Permabond LLC
- Parson Adhesives Inc
- Linyi Demei Jucheng International Trade Co. Ltd.
- Dongguan Dayang Aerosol Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Shuode Building Material Co.Ltd
- Shandong Hongce Industry And Trade Group Co. Ltd
- Qingdao Sanhui Litai New Material Co. Ltd
- SOMA
- YAMATO CO.LTD.
- 3M Japan Limited.
Key Segments
Based on resin type, metal glue market segmented into:
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Cyanoacrylate
- Anaerobic
- Polyurethane
Based on application, metal glue market segmented into:
- Tanks
- Cars
- Buses
- Industrial Machine
- X-ray Machine
- Dialysis Machine
- Others
Based on end user, metal glue market segmented into:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Mining Industry
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
