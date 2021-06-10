Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market 2021-2027 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market is growing with the CAGR of 18.4% in the forecast period 2027

Asia-Pacific IoT node and gateway market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 934.55 million by 2027 from USD 244.14 million in 2019. Rising internet user increasing the demand for the wireless technologies is one of the prominent factors for the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is growing due to the rising internet penetration; rising construction of smart cities in the emerging economies result in increasing demand for the IOT gateway.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Dell, EUROTECH, NXP semiconductors, Cisco, Advantech Co., Ltd, AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., ARM LIMITED, Cradlepoint, Inc, Embitel, Helium Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Intel Corporation, Lantronix, Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd, Samsara Networks, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, and VOLANSYS Technologies among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market

Based on component, the market segmented in to sensors, processors, connectivity IC memory devices, and logic devices. Sensor accounted largest market share is due to the rising demand for consumer electronics such as tablets, PC, smartphones among the user which will increase the wireless connectivity solution

Based on connectivity, the market is segmented in to ethernet, Wi-Fi, bluetooth, zigbee, Z-wave and others. Ethernet segment is dominating the market due to the growing installation of wireless connectivity solutions under smart city project has increased the demand for the high speed data connectivity which automatically raise the demand for the ethernet cable.

Based on application, the market is segmented into wearable devices, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive & transportation, industrial, building automation, retail, aerospace & defense, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), oil and gas, agriculture and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway market.

