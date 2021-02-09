Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps Market is expected to reach US$ 3,114.7Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.0%

Infusion pumps can administer fluids in a way that is practically expensive or unreliable, if done manually by the nursing staff. For example, they inject as little as 0.1 mL per hour (very small per drop), inject every minute, inject with repeated boluses requested by the patient, up to the maximum number per hour (e.g. patient-controlled anesthesia), or volume by time of day Changing fluids.

The Asia Pacific Infusion Pumps market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Obesity plays a major role in increasing diabetes among the population across the region. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory illnesses, and diet-related cancers. According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%. The rate varies among different age groups, with rates rising along with age. While overall obesity rates remain higher than they were a generation ago. Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of diabetes among population in the region.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Infusion Pumps assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC INFUSION PUMPS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Ambulatory Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Volumetric Pumps

Smart Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Accessories

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Company Profiles

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet corporation.

