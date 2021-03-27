Asia Pacific Infrastructure sector Market Growth and Global Developments 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia Pacific Infrastructure sector Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia Pacific Infrastructure sector investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Infrastructure sector in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Infrastructure sector market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like China State Construction Engineering, China Communications Construction Company, Power Construction Corporation of China, Samsung C&T, Obayashi Corporation, Shanghai Construction Group, Hyundai E&C, China Petroleum Engineering Corporation, L&T, China Metallurgical Group Amongst Others.

Market Overview:

Southeast Asia is experiencing a boom in infrastructure, with major projects in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia accepted. Those were supported in many cases by loans and other assistance provided by Japan and China. The distinction between Japan and China’s one-year investment in Southeast Asia represents just part of the story. Chinas investments in ASEAN infrastructure have risen rapidly in recent years.

Japan is still leading the Southeast Asia Infrastructure Race against China, with almost one-and-a-half times its rival projects outstanding. Japanese-backed projects in the regions six largest economies Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are valued at USD 367 billion. Vietnam is by far the biggest priority for Japan’s participation in infrastructure, with projects pending worth USD 209 billion more than half of Japan’s total. This includes USD 58.7 billion of high-speed rail between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Key Market Trends:

Expenditure on airport infrastructure:

It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will achieve unprecedented long-term growth in aviation; By 2030, air travel in Asia is expected to be bigger than the next two markets combined between North America and Europe. This is good news for the region considering that aviation is a catalyst for economic growth. As time goes on, the global aviation market will tilt toward the Asia-Pacific region, where India’s market size ranking will rise to the third spot from seventh in the world and Indonesia’s to fifth from tenth. In the next 20 years, half the growth in the global aviation market will come from the Asia-Pacific region, which will account for 55 percent, while growth from China will account for 28 percent in the Asia-Pacific region. The fast-growing aviation market will add pressure to airport infrastructure.

