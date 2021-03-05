Asia-Pacific Hydropower Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Asia-Pacific Hydropower market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Asia-Pacific Hydropower market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Hydropower investments from 2021 till 2026.

NTPC Ltd, Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd, China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., NHPC Ltd.



The Asia-Pacific Hydropower market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 2.5% during 2020 – 2025.

Factors such as increasing investments in hydropower plants and rising demand for renewable energy are likely to drive the market. However, the high initial cost of a hydropower project is expected to restraint the market.

Large hydropower is the largest segment in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The region heavily depends on the use of large hydropower plants as many countries have a hilly geographical landscape, which acts as the optimal conditions for large hydropower generation. The technological advancements in efficiency and decrease in the production cost of hydropower projects are expected to create ample opportunity for the market players in Asia-Pacific.

Large Hydropower Segment to Dominate the Market

– Many countries in the region seek to address energy poverty and increase access to reliable, affordable, and cleaner electricity through the means of hydropower in the region. This is the case in Pakistan, Nepal, and Tajikistan, where hydropower’s immense potential has barely been tapped

– In China, significant construction projects include the 10,200 MW Wudongde project and the 16,000 MW Baihetan project, which are expected to be commissioned in 2021 and 2022. However, there have been some delays in the plans, and the projects may be completed later in the forecast period. Increasing investments are expected to aid the growth of the market.

– The largest project commissioned in 2019 was the 720 MW Mangdechu project in Bhutan. It is funded by the Indian government and is expected to supply energy to both Bhutan and India. The government of India is assisting Bhutan to build 10,000 MW of hydropower capacity, in the coming years, with concessional finance.

India to Witness Significant Growth

– The installed hydropower capacity in the country increased by 0.3%, from 50,082 megawatts, in 2018 to 50,225 megawatt, in 2019. New hydro projects are being installed in the country, which is expected to boost the hydropower market.

– The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India, announced in 2019 that small hydropower programs are to be provided central financial assistance to both government and private sectors involved in developing hydro projects. New policies to aggravate small hydropower is expected to aid the growth of the market.

– With the increasing application of wind and solar in the coming years, India’s government believes it needs a significant increase in power system flexibility to ensure grid stability and avoid power shortages. In 2019, the government declared that large hydropower would be considered officially a renewable energy source. This move is expected to enable new, large projects to benefit from the non-solar Renewable Purchase Obligation, which mandates that regional utilities must purchase a portion of their electricity from hydropower. It will also provide developers with greater access to green bond financing, thereby aiding the market’s growth.



