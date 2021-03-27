Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter Market Status and Outlook 2021 to 2025| Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, Airbus SE

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Russian Helicopters (Rostec State Corporation), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Aviation Corporation of China (AVIC), Enstrom Helicopter Corp. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

Companies, like Boeing, Russian Helicopters, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, are trying to increase their market presence in the region by addressing the heavy-lift helicopter needs of the various militaries in the region. Major heavy-lift helicopters OEMs are developing new models like Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion which is currently being developed by Sikorsky Aircraft. The helicopter features new composites rotor blades, and a wider aircraft cabin than previous CH-53 variants and can attain an extra speed 37 kmph compared to its CH-53E predecessor. The initial deliveries of the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion are scheduled in 2020, and owing to the companys strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region it is expected that many countries in the region will be placing new procurement orders for similar heavy-lift helicopters during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

– Heavy-lift helicopters have been witnessing high demand from the military sector, due to the inherent advantages offered by such helicopters in the transportation of troops, equipment, cargo, and other equipment such as armored vehicles, which cannot be otherwise lifted and transported to the battlefield by other regular means because of their high weight, inaccessibility, and long-distance transport requirements.

– The demand for these helicopters for offshore applications is one of the main growth drivers bolstering the growth of the commercial segment of the market in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

As of 2019, the military segment holds a major share in the Asia-Pacific heavy-lift helicopter market. The region is marred by rugged terrain and poor road connectivity which escalates the problems of timely transportation of essential equipment from one military base to the other. in most regions, fixed-wing aircraft cannot be used effectively for the transportation of troops and supplies. Hence, the heavy-lift helicopters, with their VTOL capabilities and the ability to land on a short runway or rugged terrain with the utmost ease are generally considered a viable option.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Asia-Pacific Heavy-lift Helicopter Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business.

