Asia-Pacific Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2026

Asia-Pacific augmented reality and virtual reality market in healthcare industry is expected to grow at an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 39.9%, representing an addressable cumulative market of $13.76 billion over the next 7 years.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 47 figures, this 131-page report “Asia-Pacific Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific healthcare AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country.

Based on technology, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

– Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on offering, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

– Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Imaging Solutions

o Enterprise Solutions

o Content Platforms

o Others

– Service

o Cloud Services

o System Integration

o Consulting

o Others

Based on device type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Handheld Device

– Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Surgery

– Rehabilitation and Behavioral Neurology

– Pain Management

– Medical Training and Education

– Diagnosis

– Fitness Management

– Virtual Reality Expose Therapy (VRET)

– Others

Based on end-user, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Academic Institutes

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

– Pharma Companies and Research Centers

– Advertising and Government Agencies

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Alphabet Inc

Artificial Life, Inc.

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Facebook

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

HTC

Immersion Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Microsoft

Orca Health

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthcare

Simulab Corp

Sony

TheraSim, Inc.

VirtaMed

Vuzix Corp

