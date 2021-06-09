Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International, Global Network Ltd

The Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market report by Data Bridge Market Research provides a detailed synopsis on the market size, growth trends, consumption, and segments.Asia-Pacific Health Insurance market report provides the broader view of the market place with its comprehensive market insights, analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This business report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions. Moreover, the report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the market drivers, trends, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis. The report analyzes and discusses growth rate, volume size, market segment size, and current & future development trends of the market, key segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.Asia-Pacific Health Insurance market report brings into the focus, the more important aspects of industry. The Asia-Pacific Health Insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2027. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading actuator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Anthem, Inc.)

Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health)

Centene Corporation

Cigna

Allianz Care (A Subsidiary of Allianz)

Axa

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited

Aviva

BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

Healthcare International Global Network Ltd

International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

Mapfre

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary of Discovery Limited)

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Products, Solutions)

By Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others)

By Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers)

By Health Insurance Plans (Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others), Demographics (Adults, Minors, Senior citizens)

By Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage)

By End-User (Corporates, Individuals, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

By Region

Asia-Pacific health insurance market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, services, level of coverage, service providers, health insurance plans, demographics, coverage type, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the health insurance market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Asia-Pacific Health Insurance, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Asia-Pacific Health Insurance.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: Asia-Pacific Health Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into products and solutions. The product segment is dominating in the market due to low penetration of solutions in a significant number of countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The health insurance sector is varied and unique in Asia-Pacific with countries such as China and Japan with well-established public health insurance systems while other countries harbouring a large uninsured population that provides ground for future growth.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance and others. Inpatient treatment is dominating the market as most of the insurance companies offer health plans with high cover or limit along with other types of plans.

On the basis of level of coverage, the market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Bronze level of insurance policies coverage holds the highest share as they have significantly lower premiums as compared to other types of coverage. For instance, in several Asian countries such as Thailand where health insurance premiums are unaffordable to the large numbers of low income people, low insurance premiums are readily favourable.

On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented into public health insurance providers and private health insurance providers. Public health insurances are dominating the market due to well-established public health insurance system in large countries such as China. However, private health insurance providers’ sectors expected to grow at a higher CAGR with the increasing cost of healthcare. As the cost of overall healthcare infrastructure increases, the gap being created between the affordability of the government and total coverage offers significant opportunity for private health insurance to step in.

On the basis of health insurance plans, the market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO) and others. Point of service (POS) plans are dominating the Asia-Pacific health insurance market as most countries do not have any established customer facing plans and most plans largely resemble POS plans offering the mixed benefits of fixed physician and a random network of providers.

On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into adults, minors and senior citizens. Adults are dominating the market being the primary working population with disposable income, adults play a significant role in cost sharing and aiding the growth of the health insurance market in Asia-Pacific.

On the basis of coverage type, the market is segmented into lifetime coverage and term coverage. Lifetime coverage is dominating the market as most insurance payers, especially publically funded health insurance plans offer lifetime coverage as a result of several government interventions, lifetime renewal is applicable for health insurance even for private health insurers. For instance, IRDAI mandates lifetime renewability and private insurers cannot refuse to grant renewal of mediclaim policies on arbitrary grounds.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into corporates, individuals and others. Corporates are dominating the market due to regulations in several countries mandating employers to provide health insurance to all the salaried employees.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, financial institutions, e-commerce, hospitals, clinics and others. Direct sales are dominating the market as it includes insurance companies, agents as well as brokers. For instance, in India, a large number of individuals and families buy health insurance policies through brokers and agents whereas employers directly contact insurance companies to seek health insurance policies for employees.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Anthem, Inc.), Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health), Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care (A Subsidiary of Allianz), Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.), Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary of Discovery Limited) among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Influence of the Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market:

What was the Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Asia-Pacific Health Insurance Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the Asia-Pacific Health Insurance market. What policy changes will help stakeholders strengthen their supply chain and demand network? Which regions would need more products and services in certain segments during the forecast period? What strategies have helped established players reduce supplier, purchasing and logistics costs?

