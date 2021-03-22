Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market Technology Advancements, Trends and Demands 2021 to 2026

Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market was valued at USD 703.76 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 950.64 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ABB Asia Pte. Ltd., Hubbell Asia Ltd., Supermec Pte. Ltd., TOP HI-TECH CO. LTD., Glamox Pte. Ltd., Shenzhen CESP Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Cary Technology Co.,Ltd, Dialight Asia Pte. Ltd., Wolf Safety Lamp Co. Ltd. among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593462/asia-pacific-hazardous-lighting-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Source=MW&Mode=48

Key Developments:

– May 2020- Dialight, a global leader in hazardous LED lighting upgraded their Vigilant Light and Safesight Area Light with Universal Mounting Adaptor(UMA) allows stock flexibility offered to distributors for oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing, and heavy industrial applications.

– June 2019- R. Stahl launched new lighting series, Tranberg Blueline, which offers navigation lights, searchlights, floodlights, and deck lights for all kind of vessels. Typically used in marine lighting, the products reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific region has seen significant growth in industrial and infrastructure development supported by an increase in demand for industrial products, global investments, and technological advancements. This growth has triggered the need for energy-efficient lighting technologies across hazardous areas.

– According to the National Beareau of Statistics, the total amount of oil processed for 2019 reached 651.98 Million Tonnes, or about 13.04 million barrels per day (bpd). The growth in the petroleum industry is mainly due to the start-up of two new refineries by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which has also planned to open six new refineries in the year 2020. Thus, there is a high demand for hazardous lighting in the country, especially for LED lighting, as China has a growing need in the LED market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Cost-effective LED Lighting Solutions

– LEDs operate on a lower wattage and consume less energy than older lighting technologies in hazardous areas. LEDs help in cutting down utility costs, which is important for any location, especially for a large locations with a lot of fixtures installed.

– With lower voltage, the LED lighting provides higher lumen output , which can avoid accidents, lower heat as 80% of the energy from LEDs is consumed to create illumination, durability as LEDs last four times longer than other options, and better versatility in specs.

– According to United Nations report, Asia stands out as the region with highest gains in electricity savings and avoids CO2 emmissions. UNEP in the frame of enlighten program estimates that in the absence of new policies, 57% of the lighting energy demand would come from Asia. Therefore developments in Asia are critical for LED market growth.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593462/asia-pacific-hazardous-lighting-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Source=&Mode=48

The key insights of the Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com