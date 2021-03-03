Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market Report 2021, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2026

The Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. IIoT integration may expand with LED light penetration. By integrating Wi-Fi boosters, sensors that can detect airborne pollutants, or RFID tags or volumetric sensors that can measure storage capacity and product volume, LED lighting can become an integral part of an IIoT solution that enhances overall productivity and visibility in hazardous locations.

– Asia-Pacific region has seen significant growth in industrial and infrastructure development supported by an increase in demand for industrial products, Asia-Pacific investments, and technological advancements. This growth has triggered the need for energy-efficient lighting technologies across hazardous areas.

Top Leading Companies of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Market are

Stahl Pte Ltd., ABB Asia Pte Ltd., Hubbell Asia Ltd

Market Research Analysis:

Rising Demand for Cost-effective LED Lighting Solutions

– LEDs operate on a lower wattage and consume less energy than older lighting technologies in hazardous areas. LEDs help in cutting down utility costs, which is important for any location, especially for a large locations with a lot of fixtures installed.

– With lower voltage, the LED lighting provides higher lumen output , which can avoid accidents, lower heat as 80% of the energy from LEDs is consumed to create illumination, durability as LEDs last four times longer than other options, and better versatility in specs.

– According to United Nations report, Asia stands out as the region with highest gains in electricity savings and avoids CO2 emmissions. UNEP in the frame of enlighten program estimates that in the absence of new policies, 57% of the lighting energy demand would come from Asia. Therefore developments in Asia are critical for LED market growth.

– The operational costs of the LEDs, when compared to other lighting technologies, is less than 50%. Asia-Pacific region has been exporting to European region, MEA region and North American region,etc. Thus savings in utility helps in profitability and expansion of production.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020- Dialight, a Asia-Pacific leader in hazardous LED lighting upgraded their Vigilant Light and Safesight Area Light with Universal Mounting Adaptor(UMA) allows stock flexibility offered to distributors for oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing, and heavy industrial applications.

– June 2019- R. Stahl launched new lighting series, Tranberg Blueline, which offers navigation lights, searchlights, floodlights, and deck lights for all kind of vessels. Typically used in marine lighting, the products reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

Asia-Pacific Hazardous Lighting Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Hazardous Lighting market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Hazardous Lighting market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Hazardous Lighting Market report.

