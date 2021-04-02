Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the Asia Pacific handicrafts market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Handicrafts include a wide range of artisanry, textiles, jewelry, and embroidery pieces that are hand-made or created using easy tools instead of machines. These unique artifacts represent a tradition, culture, and heritage of a particular region and have different aesthetic, creative, decorative, social, and religious values. Handicrafts are currently gaining immense popularity worldwide as they produce foreign exchange revenue, require low capital investments, and offer employment opportunities.

In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing support from various government organizations for promoting handicrafts is driving the market growth. Numerous traditional techniques, such as woodblock, painting, handloom weaving, and hand dyeing, are adopted by handicraft merchants to produce glasswork, ceramics, and accessories that have gained prominence over the last few years. Furthermore, the expansion of online retailing and e-commerce platforms in the region has helped merchants to attract a large consumer base for handicrafts. Social media is also making it more convenient for sellers to directly connect with their target consumers, thereby driving the market growth across the Asia Pacific countries.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Use and Country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Woodware

Artmetal Ware

Handprinted Textiles and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewelry

Sculptures

Pottery and Glass wares

Attars and Agarbattis

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mass Retailers

Departmental Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

