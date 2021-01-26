Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market 2021 Analysis by Top Players– 3M Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Unilever, P&G etc  

The Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market is anticipated to be growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market: 3M Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Unilever, P&G etc

Key Market Trends

– The demand for hand sanitizers are growing at a faster pace with the growing health concerns across the region owing to the outbreak of various diseases. Further, the hand sanitizers are much more convenient to carry and use.

– Studies have found that sanitizers with lower concentrations or non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not as effective at killing germs as those with 60 to 95 percent alcohol.

– With the growing popularity of the market various new players are entering into the market. However, these products have been scrutinized for the potential harm they can have on children.

Growing Incidences of Disease Outbreak

Asia-Pacific is also a hotspot for emerging infectious diseases as illustrated by emergence of Nipah virus, new cholera and dengue variants among others. The Asia-Pacific region is recognized as a hotspot for biodiversity, but is suffering from rapid and extensive erosion of that diversity. As biodiversity loss is thought to be a major explanatory factor of the increase in emergence of infectious diseases, Asia-Pacific appears a key region on the patterns of infectious diseases. It is emphasized that biodiversity changes through fragmentation and degradation of natural habitats (particularly forested areas) increase the proximity of wildlife to humans, and their domestic animals, and result in increased health risks through increased transmission of zoonotic diseases. A reduction in biodiversity may lead to an increase in the prevalence and transmission rates of certain vector-borne diseases. The increasing instances and concerns towards the spread of various outbreaks has made the population more conscious which has led to the use of preventive measures including hand sanitizing.

China Holds a Prominent Share

Chinese market is one of the biggest market for hand sanitizers owing to the growing health consciousness among the population along with the outbreaks of various diseases. the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does recommend using hand sanitizer as a way to avoid getting sick. In China hand sanitizer has transformed from an astringent-smelling disinfectant into a product people are considering as a staple. Chinese market has the presence of various players operating with regional and international distribution chains. With the growing demand for the product various new players including private label manufacturers are entering into the market place.

