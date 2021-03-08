Asia-Pacific Generator Sets Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Demand by 2025

The Asia-Pacific Generator Sets Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Asia-Pacific Generator Sets market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific generator sets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.7% over the period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Generator Sets Market: Cummins Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., and ABB Ltd.

Key Market Trends

Below 75 kVA Generator Sets to Dominate the Market

– Less than or equal to 75 kVA diesel generators are used in the telecom sector, commercial complexes, small restaurants, small-scale industries, petrol stations, among others, primarily as backup power in grid-connected areas and as the main power source in off-grid areas.

– The purchase of small generators is mostly based on price and requirement rather than efficiency, as they offer emergency backup power. The unreliable and limited power access, especially in rural areas has been the major reason for the high demand for low capacity generators.

– The demand for small generators in range 0-75 kVA is increasing drastically, with the change in the landscape of the commercial sector, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

– As of 2018, India has close to 450,000 telecom towers, which requires a continuous power supply. Since 0-75 kVA diesel generators are used in the telecom sector for backup power in grid-connected areas and as the main power source in off-grid areas, the generator sets market is expected to grow exponentially.

– Further, the building & construction market is on the rise in India and China due to current government initiatives such as smart cities and green building initiatives, which are expected to create the demand for portable generators during the forecast period., and in turn, drive the generator set market.

China to Dominate the Market

– China is the leading generator sets market in the Asia-Pacific region owing to increasing infrastructure projects, widening power demand-supply gap, expansion of manufacturing facilities across the nation, and rising commercial office spaces.

– The country benefits from the cost and effectiveness of diesel generators, with improved living standards increasing the demand for power back-up devices.

– In China, the rapid growth in various end-use sectors, such as infrastructure, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services is expected to further spur the demand for electric generators.

– Factors such as the expansion of existing manufacturing units across the country and the dedicated Made in China initiative launched by the Chinese central government are expected to drive the electric generators market in the country.

