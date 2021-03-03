Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asia-Pacific Gas Detector market in its latest report titled, “Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-pacific gas detector market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview :

With rapid urbanization in the region, greenhouse gas emissions have increased tremendously, necessitating the deployment of gas detecting devices.

– Oil companies, such as Indonesia’s Pertamina and PTTEP, are successful in maintaining domestic supply, which are attracting investors for expanding the energy company’s portfolio. These efforts are expected to increase the demand for gas detectors.

– Singapore is being highlighted as the hub for the petrochemical industry. This is because of the investments by the major global players of this industry, such as BASF, Lanxess, Mitsui Chemicals, and Shell. It has also been promoting initiatives for the reduction of carbon emissions.

– According to China National Petroleum, China’s gas consumption is expected to rise to around 320 Bcm by 2020, while the pace of gas import growth is set to slow sharply. Thus, China is planning to reduce its dependence on gas imports by encouraging domestic projects like shale fields. These projects require gas detectors to ensure safety measures. It is further fueled by the ongoing trade war with the United States.

– COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market growth. This is because of the global lockdown of factories and industrial facilities, which has caused a declining usage in gas detector devices, except in the food and beverage sector. In this industry, gas detectors are being used more since the sector comes under essential services and is working round the clock.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Gas Detector Market: Honeywell Analytics, Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Det-Tronics (a Carrier Company), Teledyne Technologies IncorporatedÊ, Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited, RKI Instruments Inc., GFG Gesellscharft, and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – Draeger introduced the industry’s first wireless IR gas detector for demanding industrial applications. It is used to detect the presence of hydrocarbon gases and warn operators of the risk of fire or explosion. Its ultra-low power design and small integrated battery pack enables up to two years of continuous operation.

– December 2019 – Honeywell acquired Rebellion Photonics, a provider of intelligent, visual gas monitoring solutions for the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.The acquisition complements Honeywell’s strong portfolio of process technologies, automation and gas detection solutions.

– July 2019 – Industrial Scientific introduced a new addition to its wireless gas detection portfolio, the RGX Gateway. The RGX provides real-time access to hazard exposures, panic and man-down situations, and exact locations via text, email, or on-screen alerts for improved response and productivity.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas to Occupy Maximum Market Share

– The market for Oil & Gas is fastest in the region due to government initiatives encouraging the use of gas detectors. With the growing energy demand, the region is facing more significant challenges of securing the supply of energy resources to meet the domestic requirements of each economy.

– The purpose of the APEC Oil and Gas Security Initiative (OGSI) is to aid economies in addressing the issue of energy supply security and on how to deal with the threats of possible supply shortage and emergencies. It has three significant pillars — Oil and Gas Security Exercise (OGSE), Oil and Gas Security Network (OGSN), and Oil and Gas Security Studies (OGSS). Thus gas detectors are of paramount importance in these areas.

– India has established policy objectives, which encourage national gas companies to carry out innovations and new developments. One of them is Hydrocarbons Vision 2025, whose focus area is to develop the hydrocarbon sector as a globally competitive industry by upgrading technology and building capacity.

– There are several oil and gas projects lined up for the future, which would increase the demand for gas detectors. Few of them are as follows –

– Pulau Muara Besar Refinery & Petrochemical Complex Phase 2 (To be started in 2022 in China)

Long Son (No. 3) Refinery (To be started in 2021 in Vietnam)

Sriracha Refinery Expansion & Upgrade (To be started in 2024 in Thailand)

Sihanoukville Oil Refinery (To be started in 2024 in Cambodia)

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

South Korea to Dominate the Market

– South Korea is continuously under threat of radioactive gas exposure, due to nuclear tests conducted by North Korea. This is because North Korea has an active nuclear weapons program and has tested nuclear explosive devices in the past.

– For instance, in 2018, South Korea confirmed the presence of radioactive xenon gas, which originated from North Korea’s nuclear tests. Such incidents are expected to contribute to the sales of gas detectors.

– Companies are also rolling out detectors to cater to such demands. In April 2020, Honeywell rolled out fire detection and safety technologies for lithium-ion batteries via its Building Technologies business unit, combining it with alternative energy innovation group Nexceris gas detection systems. Honeywell has chosen Factory as an official distributor for South Korea.

– Upcoming government initiatives, such as Trans-Korea Gas Pipeline Project, which aims to transport natural gas via a pipeline through North Korea and South Korea, is expected to increase the adoption of gas detectors in the pipeline surrounding areas.

– South Korean Energy companies, such as Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Korea National Oil Company (KNOC), and GS Energy signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in February 2019 to investigate more exploration and production activities. This would cater to Korea’s increasing energy demand. Such partnerships are expected to boost the market demand in the future.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

