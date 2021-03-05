Asia-Pacific Freighter Aircraft Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Airbus SE, ATR, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, The Boeing Company

The Global Asia-Pacific Freighter Aircraft Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific freighter aircraft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Freighter Aircraft Market are Airbus SE, ATR, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO), Precision Aircraft Solution, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., The Boeing Company and Other

Key Market Trends



Rapid Growth of Air Cargo in the Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific is often dubbed as the factory of the world and generates around 33% of the global air cargo each year. Earlier in 2019, Boeing estimated that the region would have around 340 new freighter deliveries by 2039, accounting for almost a third of the global freighter deliveries. Even Airbus has enhanced its forecast for freighter requirement in the region to over 850 newly built deliveries over the next two decades. The demand and profitability associated with freight operations in the area have driven the number of conversions of passenger aircraft to the freighter configuration. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged several airlines to temporarily modify their passenger aircraft for freight transport. On this note, in June 2020, Fiji Airways converted one ATR 72-600 into a freighter configuration for cargo operations. While a normal passenger ATR72-600 can carry only 1.7 tons of cargo, its freighter converted variant has a carriage capacity of up to 8 tons, making it ideal for the Pacific Island countries, given the demand and operating conditions in the region. In May 2020, Air Astana established a freight division, named Air Astana Cargo, that would use three B767-300ERs retired from the airlines fleet and modified for cargo transport.

South-East Asian Countries to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Airfreight is always driven by consumer wealth and confidence, which stimulates the demand for higher-value commodities transported as air cargo. Hence, the relative growth of consumer wealth in China and Hong Kong has fueled inbound e-commerce. Meanwhile, Shanghais Pudong Airport Cargo Terminal facilitates the movement of 65,000 tons of international cargo, while the total outbound cargo from the terminal is around 90,000 tons. The tax-free port status of Hong Kong has rendered it to be ideal for establishing regional fulfillment centers. Thus, cargo movement in the region has been driven by the movement of manufacturing capacity away from China to other countries in Southeast Asia. The main products carried by air freight within the Asia-Pacific are high-tech manufactured goods. However, the advent and rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in the region has also resulted in a subsequent increase in perishables, automotive, chemical, and fashion products being transported as air cargo. Hence, most freighter companies are developing their network to adapt to the changing dynamics in the region. On this note, Taipei-based air freight forwarder, Dimerco, which has, in response, developed a network of cross-border road feeder services to hubs including Shenzhen, Hanoi, Bangkok and Singapore, as well as Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, in Malaysia.

Finally, Asia-Pacific Freighter Aircraft Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

