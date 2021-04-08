Asia Pacific Food Additives Market 2020 | Industry Analysis Report, Challenges and Forecasts to 2024

By 2024, the Asia Pacific food additives market size is expected to reach $40 billion.

With the growing emphasis on the importance of healthy dietary habits in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for dietary supplements, nutritional additives, and food additives in Asia Pacific has been rising. The vitamins and minerals added to conventional food products can boost immunity among individuals, keeping the virus at bay.

The robust expansion of the industry is attributable to the gradual spread of health awareness among individuals in the region, who are opting for safe food additives in their favorite products such as chocolate, dried fruits, and coffee, approved by the regulatory bodies across the region.

The following factors have been influencing the Asia Pacific food additive industry outlook:

Confectionery & dairy to account for a prominent industry share

The growing level of consciousness pertaining to the added benefits of food additives across dairy products, meat products, and bakery & confectionery, has been fostering the Asia Pacific food additives market forecast. More than 14.5% of bakery items and about 22.5% confectionery & dairy products have been serving as packaged food across Asia Pacific. The growth in the number of bakeries and confectioneries in the recent times has been creating more demand for enzymes, preservatives, and enhancers across the region.

Hydrocolloids industry growth in South Korea

The rising demand for hydrocolloids across the product segment in South Korea has been pushing the Asia Pacific food additives market share. Hydrocolloids are added to food preparations for controlling functional properties such as thickening and gelling of various dishes. The products are used for thickening soups, gravies, sauces, and other regional savories. The inclination to eat home food due to the pandemic has been driving the demand for these products in the region.

A booming food & beverage sector in India

The food & beverage sector has been a thriving industry in India. The volume of demand for food additives generated across the Indian restaurants, eateries, and catering services is massive. As such, the Indian processed food industry is set to gain over $130 billion through 2024, as the restaurants reopen in post-COVID times. Food additives are utilized extensively by several manufacturers of packaged food products due to their enhancement of aroma, flavor, texture, taste, as well as appearance.

Rising utilization of preservatives across Australia

The Australian food & beverage industry has been increasingly using preservatives across its meat, poultry, and seafood application. The application segment is slated to rise at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2024, with the demand for meat and seafood spiraling.

Preservatives ensure freshness of meat and meat products such as ham, salami, and other processed & cured meats by preventing the growth of bacteria for a longer duration. The Asia Pacific food additives market outlook is sure to benefit from the increasing utilization of synthetic enzymes in the traditional food industries including brewing, baking, and cheese making.

Japan market to thrive as demand for trans-fat product spirals

The high degree of awareness regarding healthy aging in Japan has been promoting the growth of the APAC food additives market share. Preservatives and antioxidants such as sulfur dioxide and sodium sulfite are used in candied cherries, dried fruits, natural fruit juices, alcoholic beverages, and frozen crabs. Chocolate, coffee, pasteurized food, bread spreads, powdered milk, and soybean paste used in the Japanese cuisine also contain food additives.

BASF SE, Kerry Group, DuPont, and Archer Daniels Midland Company are a few leading manufacturers of food additives in Asia Pacific.

