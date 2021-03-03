Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics.

The Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecasted period.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) include food and beverages, personal care, home care, and other consumer goods. FMCG logistics comprises the storage, warehousing, and value-added services provided to FMCG companies by logistics vendors. Changing lifestyles, rapidly evolving consumer habits, and ease of access are the key growth drivers for the consumer goods industry. Consumers expect a large variety of items to be available at local and online retailers at all times. To accomplish this demand, the FMCG companies require highly efficient, flexible, and sustainable global supply chains services from logistics service providers.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355424/asia-pacific-fmcg-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market are DHL Group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Agility Logistics, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, XPO Logistics, Nippon Express, DB Schenker, Hellmann Worlwide Logistics, APL Logistics* and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Cold Storage and Refrigerated Warehouses Market Worldwide



With increasing Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Pharmaceutical sales in the current scenario, the need for cold storage warehouses has been rapidly increasing. Several warehouses comprising cold chain systems are usually designed to ensure the ideal storage and transportation conditions for temperature-sensitive products. The global cold chain logistics market was worth almost 160 billion U.S. dollars in 2018 and is expected to exceed 500 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Cold chain logistics involves the transportation of temperature-controlled products along a supply chain using refrigerated packaging solutions to preserve the quality of products such as fresh agricultural goods, seafood, frozen food or pharmaceutical products. Multiple export industries are dependent on the vital links that cold chain solutions provide. Businesses invest millions of dollars in their cold chain operations to create effective, efficient, and reliable processes, as an end-to-end cold chain security is the weak link in the system. Single breakdown in the cold chain logistics chain can lead to catastrophic losses of products and capital. Globally, the number of refrigerated warehouses are increasing owing to surge in demand for food and pharmaceuticals products, which in turn is boosting the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics statistics. In 2018, India had the largest capacity of refrigerated warehousing in the world, with 150 million cubic meters. The total capacity of refrigerated warehouses worldwide amounted to 616 million cubic meters in that year and has grown since.

Fats and Oils leading Food and Beverages Industry in the Asia Pacific Region



Asia-Pacific is set to become the world’s biggest consumer of Food & Beverages by 2030 and will be the leader in Packaged Food industry as well in future. Countries such as India, China and Japan play an essential role in terms of demand and consumption, with rapid urbanization and changing preferences and modernization resulting in greater demand projections. During the forecast period Fats and Oils food segment is likely to witness the maximum growth of 8.3 percent followed by Dairy products with 4.4 percent and Pulses, Grains and Cereals with 3.7 percent. In Fats and Oils market, Asia-Pacific (8.3 percent) is way ahead of its closest competing region the Middle-East (3.4 percent). With the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, the Food and Beverages industry has grown and with it the Packaged Food industry as well. With growing demands for FMCG, the Third Party Logistics providers are working at full pace to meet the demand and are implementing measures to facilitate a contact less and efficient delivery of Fresh Produce, Frozen Foods, Packaged Goods and dairy Products.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355424/asia-pacific-fmcg-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=07

Highlights of the Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market

– Changing the Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Asia-Pacific FMCG Logistics industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355424/asia-pacific-fmcg-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=07

We Offer Free Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com