Asia Pacific Fluorochemicals Market 2020 Market Size, Growth, Share, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast through 2024

Fluoropolymer market size in India is slated to reach approximately 95.5 kilo tons by the end of the analysis timeline. This estimated growth is ascribed to its non-flammable properties as well as usage as anesthesia in dental care. Increasing research & development spending on the pharmaceutical sector, largely to develop new and innovative product variety, will drive regional industry growth over the estimated time period.

The Asia Pacific fluorochemicals market is projected to foresee commendable growth in coming years due to the presence of key automobile manufacturers in the region and increasing vehicle adoption in China and India, two of the world’s largest automotive markets. Escalating vehicle manufacturing is mainly accredited to the rising economic growth of consumer, which is fostering product demand for production of aluminum.

As such, fluorocarbon such as hydrogen fluoride are likely to see a jump in demand as it has application within the aluminum production process. Automotive sector growth along with surging electronic production firms across the region are likely to fuel the demand for fluorochemicals. Rising adoption of HVAC systems inside a vehicle would greatly augment industry share further.

These systems create a very pleasing climate in the cabin of the vehicle by regulating the relevant temperature. With HVAC systems becoming more of a default option in a majority of today’s cars, the demand for fluorochemicals is expected to increase at an immense pace. Below are some key trends that would majorly influence Asia-Pacific fluorochemicals market outlook over the coming years.

Increasing use of PTFE thermoplastic polymer

PTFE thermoplastic polymer has extremely low friction coefficient and excellent thermal and electrical properties. These exceptional properties have augmented its use in non-stick cookware, the polymer can further be fabricated into industrial products such as bearings, pipe liners, and some parts of valves & pumps. Escalating electronic and automotive industry growth, backed by rising economic conditions and technological innovations, will favor the regional market outlook.

High demand for cooling systems

Globally, the commercial refrigerant industry is expected to surpass a valuation of approximately $65 billion by the end of 2024. This anticipated growth is ascribed to increasing demand for cooling systems, mainly in domestic and industrial sectors owing to rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyle. Increasing number of quick serve restaurants and fast food chains will also surge the demand for refrigerating systems in APAC, driving fluorochemical demand.

Likewise, growing number of supermarkets, departmental stores, and hypermarkets has led to an increase in necessity for proper storage facilities of food products, which might positively impact on the segment growth over the forecast period.

Expanding building & construction industry

Fluor technology products are widely used in building & construction sector owing to its excellent properties including UV resistance, high durability, and anti-corrosion to materials such as wires, cables, caulks, architectural membranes, and coatings and will prove to be highly conducive for the market growth. Increasing urbanization and the subsequent growth of the regional construction industry is also expected to invigorate the market revenue stream over the forecast timeframe.

Rising adoption of air conditioning systems

With respect to product, APAC fluorochemicals market size from HCFC segment is expected to reach nearly 280 kilo tons by 2024. Rising consumer disposable income has resulted in an increase in air conditioning system installations across the region, which is likely to projected to outline the segment’s demand graph in the forthcoming years.

Escalating product demand in Japan’s packaging industry

Fluorochemicals market share in Japan from blowing agent is expected to exceed a valuation of about $650 million by the end of the analysis timeline. This anticipated growth is attributed to the increasing product demand in packaging industry. These compounds provide stability and strength owing to the covalent bonds of the compound, making them suitable for use in stain repellants, lubricants, and solvents.

SRF, DowDuPont, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Asahi Glass Company, Honeywell International, Dongyue Group, 3M, and Daikin Industries among many others are some of the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific fluorochemicals market. Prominent market players are engaged in acquisition as well as in developing novel products to enhance their presence and to surge their market share across the region.

