Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market 2020: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Status 2026

In terms of technology utilized, the APAC flue gas desulfurization systems market forecast has been segmented into dry flue gas desulfurization and wet flue gas desulfurization. The latter segment is poised for substantial growth, aided by the benefits of these systems. This technology ensures optimal control efficiency, lower costs of raw materials, and high scrubbing.

Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization systems market share is expected to soar on account of factors such as increasing number of initiatives toward SO 2 emissions control, growing rate of adoption of thermal energy, and the retrofitting of the existing power infrastructure in the region. Flue gas desulfurization is a procedure that involves a combination of technologies that purify the flue gas emissions generated from coal-fired power plants by eliminating sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) and sulfur trioxide (SO 3 ) from them.

Since these systems play a pivotal role in cleansing the environment of toxic gases that can potentially cause harm to humans, animal life, and the environment, their demand has been spiraling upward.

The following three factors have been driving the APAC flue gas desulfurization systems market forecast:

Wet flue gas desulfurization technology to gain traction

These systems are also comparatively easy to install and are safer and more reliable than other systems. The ability of these systems to adhere to the compliances and norms of regulatory bodies has been an adding to the impetus to the growth of the Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization systems market share.

Emission control initiatives and technologies to fuel expansion

Governments of numerous nations in Asia Pacific including India and China have been adopting plans and policies to curb toxic emissions from power generation, favoring the Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization systems market outlook. For instance, recently, the Power Ministry of India has laid down a ‘graded action plan’ involving grading of areas based on the severity of pollution and has extended the period for adoption of new rules pertaining to cutting down the SO 2 emissions to 2022 instead of the previous 2017 deadline.

The coal-fired plants in Indian cities are accountable for a major portion of the air pollution. Being one of the world’s most polluted countries, the government has been actively initiating desulfurization schemes, policies, and plans, accelerating the expansion of the APAC flue gas desulfurization systems market size.

Adoption of thermal power technology to push demand

Several new thermal power plants are also in prospect across the region, boosting the Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization systems industry share. For instance, in Indonesia, a new 2,000-MW thermal power plant in its Batang village was expected to be operational in 2019. The project is estimated to be worth about $4 billion, through a joint venture between Adaro Power and Bhimasena Power Indonesia.

The growing bulk of investments toward adoption of thermal energy has been instrumental in ensuring the progress of the Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization systems industry outlook. Lonjing Environment, Alstom S.A., China Boqi, Mitsubishi, Ducon, Thermax, Siemens, Chiyoda, Hitachi, Doosan, Marsulex, and Hitachi are some leading companies offering flue gas desulfurization systems in Asia Pacific.

