Asia-Pacific Filters and Components Market is Expected to Reach USD 8,534.70 Million by 2027

Filters & components market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 8,534.70 million by 2027. Increasing industrialisation and requirement for faster network services is helping the market to grow at significant rate.

The rising disposable income of the developed as well as developing nations is driving the filters & components market growth by increasing the adoption of consumer electronics devices in the filters & components market. The differences in the operations and testing methods are creating failures in the filters based electronics devices which are the major restraining factor for the filters & components market.

The rising digitalization and adoption of the advanced technology is creating major demand for the advanced filtering solutions. Thus, increasing footprint of the network optimisation in developing nation is creating huge opportunity for the filters & components market. Smaller components require small sized filters design owing to which designing the filter for small form factor devices becomes the major challenge for the filters & components market players.

This filters & components market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Filters & Components Market Scope and Market Size

The filters & components market is segmented on the basis of product type, frequency, connectivity technology and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the filters & components market is segmented into surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters, ceramic filters and others. In 2020, increasing demand for the faster internet services is augmenting the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters segment growth in Europe. In addition, businesses are transforming the operations with digital technology and to support the filters & components market players are offering the wide range of connectivity devices having advanced filters offering enriched quality.

On the basis of frequency, the filters & components market is segmented into low, medium, high and very high. In 2020, advancement in the filters devices to offer reliable connectivity for maximum use has increased demand for the medium range frequency as they offer enhanced connectivity.

On the basis of the connectivity technology, the filters & components market is segmented into cellular technology, ISM, Wi-Fi, GNSS, bluetooth and others. In 2020, cellular technology segment is dominating the filters & components market as filters are majorly adopted by the telecommunication industry to offer better network coverage for customers present in rural and urban areas.

On the basis of end use, the filters & components market is segmented into mobile communications, wireless connectivity, satellite navigation & communications, broadcasting for civil, industrial and military application. In 2020, increasing count of the internet users and connection in European countries is creating major demand for the faster networks service to achieve high speed internet service which helping the mobile communications segment to dominate the filters & components market.

Filters & Components Market Country Level Analysis

Filters & components market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, frequency, connectivity technology and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in Asia-Pacific filters & components market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

China is dominating the Asia-Pacific filters & components market due to rising adoption of digital technologies and fastest growing manufacturing hub.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Asia-Pacific brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Faster Internet Services

Filters & components market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for filters & components, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the filters & components market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis

Filters & components market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific filters & components market.

The major players covered in the report are KYOCERA Corporation, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Molex, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Abracon, API Technologies, Cobham Limited, Crystek Corporation, CTS Corporation, ECS Inc. International, Hangzhou Freqcontrol Electronic Technology Ltd., ITF Co., Ltd., Johanson Technology, Microsaw OY, Microsemi, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc., Qorvo, Inc., RALTRON ELECTRONICS, RFM Integrated Device, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.), SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, SUNTSU ELECTRONICS, INC., Syworks Solutions, Inc, TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD and Taoglas among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In March 2020, SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. provided with dielectric filters a metal cavity filters were highly used in 3G and 4G applications but with the launch of more advanced 5G technology dielectric filters will be good replacement. The 5G filters offers miniaturized compact size with low insertion loss. The new upgradation for advanced technologies increased the growth of the company.

In November 2019, TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. has formed partnership with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions. TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is providing the SAW filter products for Murata’s customers under this partnership. The new agreement has helped the company to increase its customer base.

Product launch, acquisition and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for filters & components through product portfolio of the companies.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Filters and Components market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Filters and Components market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Filters and Components market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Filters and Components market.

