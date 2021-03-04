Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – DuPont, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alongside other domestic producers such as KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD

The Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific fermented ingredient market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152453/asia-pacific-fermented-ingredient-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=12

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market: DuPont, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alongside other domestic producers such as KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., and XIAMEN KINGDOMWAY GROUP

Market Overview:

– Consumer inclination towards the use of fermented food and ingredients is increasing across the Asia-Pacific due to their benefits to the human digestive system, further helping in increasing immunity and brain functions. The source of the gut-healing properties of fermented foods is probiotics, or good bacteria, which is found in products such as kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and pickles.

– Therefore, the size of the market studied is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products and the prevalence of vitamin and other mineral deficiencies, along with feed fortification, due to the rise in global meat and dairy product consumption.

Increasing Application of Vitamins in the Southern Asian Countries

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades, particularly in the South Asian Region. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, which has resulted in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Thus, people are becoming aware of these problems and gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages enriched with vitamins and other minerals, which are promoted as beneficial basic nutrition. These products are reported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Thus, increasing the market for fermented ingredients in the country.

Moreover, various government initiatives are being taken, in order to increase the consumption of fortified food and beverages, especially in developing countries, like China and India, thereby driving the market further. For instance:?

– Promotion of fortified foods by China’s Ministry of Health, coupled with growing health concerns related to age, myopia in adults, and other diseases, is expected to drive the market studied. ?

– Similarly, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) have identified food fortification as one of the strategies to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition, particularly in the underdeveloped countries.?

Increasing Preference for Fermented Food and Beverage in the Region

The popularity of packaged fermented drinks remains attributed to its perceived health benefits is increasing the application of fermented ingredients in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, enriched with organic acids, kombucha exhibits a significant antimicrobial activity and may be utilized for many therapeutic applications, which is expected to boost the market growth further in countries like China. Moreover, fermented products, like Kombucha (fermented green tea, black tea), have a long history in the country, popularly known for their detoxifying and energizing properties.

In India, the fermented foods are largely consumed by the local population, not just as a diet but as traditional medicine too. Many of the foods were observed to have beneficial effects during ailment by the local people and they are used as a special diet or medicine, which is driving the demand of fermented food ingredients in the country.

Influence Of The Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market.

– Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152453/asia-pacific-fermented-ingredient-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of Asia-Pacific Fermented Ingredient market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

About Us: