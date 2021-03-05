Asia Pacific Fermented Drinks Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Nestle SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Groupe Danone SA, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD., HAKKAISAN BREWERY CO.,LTD, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The Asia Pacific Fermented Drinks Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Asia Pacific Fermented Drinks Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia Pacific Fermented Drinks Market: Nestle SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Groupe Danone SA, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD., HAKKAISAN BREWERY CO.,LTD, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Heineken NV, PepsiCo, Inc

Market Segmentation

By Type

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Kombucha

Kefir

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Stores

Others

Market Overview:

– Consumer preference for healthy food has been a crucial factor in driving the growth of the market. Increased health consciousness among consumers has led to the demand for functional beverages.

– The availability of alternatives and regulatory issues associated with fermented food and drinks, such as yogurt and kombucha, because of the sugar or alcohol content of the product, acts as challenges to the market. The presence of nutritionally equivalent alternatives affects consumer behavior and refrains the purchase of fermented beverages

Increase in Demand for Functional Beverages

Functional beverage, which has its origin in Japan, has now become an integral part of the beverage market across the globe. This is due to specific nutritional benefits that are available in functional beverages that can positively affect the consumers’ health, which may be difficult to obtain through a regular diet. Increasing consumer focus on health and wellness, intense research activities carried by key players on diet-related disease-prevention methods, and improving the ingredients technology are the key factors driving the functional beverage market. Furthermore, Asian countries tend to favor dairy-based functional beverages, whereas the United States and Europe favor cereal-based and RTD tea functional beverages.

Japan holds the Largest Market Share

Japanese consumers have been very conscious for replenishing the bacterial flora in their gut on a regular basis and perceive probiotic bacteria to be the best solution, which is driving the market studied, in the country. The country has one of the largest fermented dairy companies, such as Yakult Honsha, Meiji, and Morinaga, which have been continuously seeking to expand their presence in countries, like India and the United States, particularly owing to saturation in the overall Japanese fermented drinks market. The companies in the countries market are more experimenting in the fermented drinks category, owing to a relatively higher understanding of different types and styles of beverages. The pace of consumer packed fermented foods is also faster in the country, which is supporting the market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The fermented drinks market in the Asia Pacific region is dominated by leading players such as Nestle, Danone, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Some of the other prominent players include ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD, PepsiCo Kevita, and Heineken NV among others. competition levels have recently increased due to the influx of small-scale and domestic players in the fermented beverage industry.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Asia Pacific Fermented Drinks Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

