Asia-Pacific Feed Amino Acids Market 2021 Asia-Pacific Insights and Business Scenario – Adisseo France SAS, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Ind

The Feed Amino Acids Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the Asia-Pacific market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Feed Amino Acids market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Asia Pacific feed amino acids market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Amino acids are an important additive to enhance the quality and productivity of animal products and consequently for the growing meat industry, which is driven by the increasing demand for animal-derived protein, increasing awareness among people toward safety and quality of meat, and recent disease outbreaks in livestock. Amino acids have been used in animal feeds for many decades now because of their contribution to animal growth.

Top Leading Companies of Asia-Pacific Feed Amino Acids Market are

Adisseo France SAS, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Ind, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Growing Demand For Meat and Meat Products

The demand for meat-based food products is rising in the Asia-Pacific region especially in China, India, Japan, Australia, etc. with rapid economic growth in the regions. This increased demand for meat protein has triggered increased uptake of feed additives and feed enzymes. Apart from improving nutritional value, feed enzymes are gaining importance for their role in meat quality improvement, with concern over the environment. The increase in demand can be attributed to the continuous economic growth of countries in these regions that have led to change in demographics, food habits, and lifestyle; the impact of Asia-Pacificization and urbanization tend to change the mindset of people in the region, where consumers experiment more in terms of their food habits. Vietnam and Thailand are estimated to be the fastest-growing consumer markets for meat-based products. India is a potential market, due to the increased intensive farming system. Hence the more consumption of meat will drive the Asia-Pacific future feed amino acid market during the forecasting period.

Competitive Landscape

The feed companies are continuously developing new products, proposing premium-priced feed, with special brands or attributes. Most of the companies are accentuating their expansion into branded consumer products sold in supermarkets and company-operated specialty shops. Some of the major players are Adisseo France SAS, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Ind, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, among others. Other players are focusing on strengthening and maintaining product quality, services, and commitment to their businesses, investing in product lifecycle development, and developing new chemical and biological entities. Many of these companies are pursuing the vision of becoming world leaders in animal nutrition by offering profitable, natural, and differentiated solutions.

