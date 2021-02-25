Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market is expected reach USD 114.4 billion at a CAGR by 2026

According to BlueWeaves Consulting, Asia Pacific Eyewear Market is expected to reach USD 114.4 billion in 2026 from USD 63.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the projected period 2020-2026. The rising senior population and related eye diseases, the increasing eye-related ailments among other age groups of the population, variations in eyewear, and technological progressions in lenses’ material and color, propel the growth of this market. Also, more and more complaints about eye-fatigue among digital device users contribute to the demand for blue light filtered eyewear, thereby, fueling the growth of the market. The spearheading eyewear companies come up with innovative eyewear reflecting different tastes concerning designs, shapes, sizes, and colors & materials of frame and lenses from time to time. The market is highly competitive, offering more alternatives to buyers and allowing easy entry to new players. Consequently, the market players resort to social media platforms and influencer marketing strategy to distinguish, promote and endorse their eyewear.

An eyewear market is divided into different segments based on eyewear type (i.e., Prescription Glasses, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses, and Others), End-User (i.e., Men, Women, Unisex, and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online stores and Retail Stores). Based on the type of eyewear, the Prescription Glasses segment holds the dominant market share and Contact Lenses accounts for lesser market share. In the End-User segment, Unisex Glasses captures the substantial market share followed by Women Glasses.

Growth Drivers

Prevalence of Ophthalmological Diseases Drives the Eyewear Market

The widespread eye-related ailments such as eye fatigue, myopia, conjunctivitis, glaucoma, etc. trigger the demand for eyewear. According to estimates of WHO, 2019, 2.2 billion people worldwide have vision difficulties, and the problems of at least half of them yet remain to be addressed. Besides, the rising vision-health awareness and a substantial ageing population with vision in the countries such as Japan, China, India and others are expected to encourage the growth of Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market. As per the hidden opportunities in the market, the eyewear manufacturer offer lines of eyewear. For instance, as mentioned above, Gunnar Optics introduced a new collection of blue light reading glasses for digital device users.

Contemporary Fashion Trends Enhance Demand for Sophisticated Eyewear

Due to the influence of contemporary fashion trend, the sunglasses market is likely to grow more rapidly in comparison to prescription glasses. The market players concentrate on product innovation and an extravagant launch of new designs to match up to their fashion sense and style. Besides, customers of all age use them to make a style statement adding more opportunities to the market.

Competitive landscape

China is the leading manufacturer of the eyewear in the Asia-Pacific region, and its manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Wenzhou and Dongguan with QC eyewear companies. More than 60% of frames, sunglasses, presbyopic glasses and over 40% of optical lenses in the world are supplied from China. The leading players in Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market are Prada S.P.A.(Hong Kong), Essilor International S.A.(Singapore), Grand Vision (China), Titan Eyeplus (India), Luxottica Group S.P.A (China), Fielmann AG, Carl Zeiss AG (China), and Johnson & Johnson, Inc.(China and Singapore), Safilo Group S.P.A (China) and others.

Recent Developments

June 02, 2020: The major eyewear companies such as Titan, Essilor and Luxottica notice the surge in sales of filtered and clear glasses, due to significant increase in screen time in the lives of people during the lockdown.

Dec. 5, 2019: Gentle Monster Eyewear brand headquartered in Korea opens its 10th flagship store in the Chinese Market. It has partnered with Chinese tech company Huawei to roll out smart glasses and planned to establish six more flagship stores in China in 2020.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific Product/Service Segmentation By Type, End-User and Distribution Channel. Key Players Prada S.P.A.(Hong Kong), Essilor International S.A.(Singapore), Grand Vision (China), Titan Eyeplus (India), Luxottica Group S.P.A (China), Fielmann AG, Carl Zeiss AG (China), and Johnson & Johnson, Inc.(China and Singapore), Safilo Group S.P.A (China)

By Type

Prescription Glasses

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Unisex

Kids

By Distribution Channels

Online Stores

Retail Stores

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market into countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific.

To outline, categorize and project the Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market based on the Type, End-User and Distribution Channel.

To examine competitive developments in type of eyewear, end-user segments and distribution channels within the Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

