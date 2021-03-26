Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Market grows at Massive CAGR of 44.35% during forecast 2027

Rising technological advancements is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising adoption of human augmentation in industrial and military sectors, rising demand from the healthcare sector for robotic rehabilitation and increased number of disabled people are the major factors among others driving the exoskeleton market swiftly. Modernization, the introduction of soft actuators and rising adoption of the technology by insurance companies in their plans will further create new opportunities for the exoskeleton market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market will reach at an estimated value of 4,855.75 million and grow at a rate of 44.35% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

However, increased cost of the machinery and high maintenance of the machinery are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the exoskeleton market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market report are Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, OTTOBOCK, Fourier Intelligence, DIH Medical, B-Temia Inc., CYBERDYNE INC., Lockheed Martin Corporation, GoGoA1, Honda Motor Co., Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Market

Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of component, mobility, type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market is segmented into hardware and software

Based on mobility, Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market is segmented into stationary and mobile

Based on type, Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market is segmented into powered and passive

The Asia-Pacific exoskeleton market is also segmented on the basis of end user into healthcare, defence/military, industrial and others

Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

