Asia Pacific Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market will Grow to US$3,118.9 Mn by 2027 at CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period

Ongoing advancements in the endoscopy techniques are anticipated to create lucrative applications in spinal surgeries. With introduction of precision endoscopes that can be fitted into the operation tubes, micro-endoscopic spinal surgeries are facilitated for spinal stenosis, lumbar disc herniation and other spinal disorders. This advanced surgical procedure eliminates the need for administration of general anesthesia thus, reducing the recovery time of patients. Researchers are also making efforts to incorporate the ultrasonography in endocscopic spinal surgeries to provide better intraoperative visual monitoring guidance. These technological advancements are anticipated to propel the growth of Asia Pacific endoscopic spinal surgery market in future years.

Malaysian Ministry of Health has set out policy which encourages hospitals to undertake and promote minimally invasive surgery in various departments. Such initiatives are further anticipated to propel the growth of Asia Pacific endoscopic spinal surgery market in forecast period.

The COVID-19 infection is analyzed to create high risk of postoperative death. This has created resilience amongst healthcare professionals and patients to undertake surgical treatment during the on-going COVID-19 crisis. The high outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Asian countries including India and China are anticipated to decrease market growth in Asia Pacific region.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of endoscopic spinal surgery market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market:

By Type of Surgery

Endoscopic Lumbar Discectomy

Endoscopic Lumbar Foraminotomy

Endoscopic Lumbar Laminotomy

Endoscopic Lumbar Rhizotomy

Tumor Resection

Others

By Components

Endoscope

Accessories

Imaging

Fluid Management

Others (Burr, Drills, Shavers, Motors, Resectors)

Support Services

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Country

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

