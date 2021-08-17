Asia Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the asia pacific electric toothbrush market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026)

An electric toothbrush is an automatic toothbrush that cleans the teeth with rapid and automatic bristle motions. It is equipped with pressure sensors that prevent damage to the gums and tooth enamel. It is available in the form of rotation-oscillation or vibrational electric toothbrushes, unlike manual brushing that has the risk of damaging the gums due to abrasive action and force.An electric toothbrush isrechargeable in nature that can be mostly powered by a battery. In Asia Pacific region, an electric toothbrush is gaining popularityamong individuals as it offers multiple modes of brushing, which helps in providing an enhanced level of dental health.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Asia Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Trends:

The Asia Pacific electric toothbrush market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene among people. In addition, heavy consumption of alcohol, tobacco, sugar and unhealthy products adversely impacts oral hygiene. As a result, individuals nowadays prefer using electric toothbrush, which is proven to improve cleaning of the oral cavity and dental plaque compared to a manual toothbrush. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and continued efforts to improve the awareness level among dental professionals, are escalating the demand for electric toothbrushes. Moreover, with the technological advancements,the leading players are introducing connected electric toothbrush. They are also developing unique electric toothbrush made of non-irritating silicone bristles that reduce the pain caused by brushing in sensitive oral cavities. These factors are providing positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

