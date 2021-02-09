Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – 2027 | Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market research report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Asia-Pacific Elderly Care report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., Econ Healthcare Group, Orpea Groupe

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 341,854.33 million by 2027. Increasing ageing population and increasing use of social media on home healthcare are the major factors enhancing the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Segment Analysis:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Table of Contents

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Chapter 1: Market Scope Asia-Pacific Elderly Care

Chapter 2: Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Industry Analysis

Chapter 3: Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 4: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 5: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6: Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 7: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Research Findings and Conclusion

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Share Analysis:

Asia-Pacific elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific elderly care market.

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., Econ Healthcare Group, Orpea Groupe, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd among other players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In September 2019, Orpea Groupe has acquired Sinoué. Sinoué is a France based psychiatric hospitals group and provides 7 facilities and 592 beds for patients. This psychiatric hospital manages different types of services including psychiatric disorders such as depression, mental health care, bipolar disorder, sleeping disorder, addiction and various others. This acquisition has helped the company to enhance their business in psychiatric care offering both in France and globally.

In January 2019, Home Instead, Inc. has entered into a partnership with GrandPad to offer an integrated care solution. This partnership has created an opportunity to the company to deliver technology based home care services across rural geographies.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size:

Asia-Pacific elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market as the need for assistive devices is higher in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population which are not capable of self-assistance hence, fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare provides its services and solution to aged patients at doorstep and one does not need to visit hospital hence, geriatric population is getting dependent and finding comfort with this facility, which ultimately leads to growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, hyper tension amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

By Regions:-

Europe elderly care market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by product type, service and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in elderly care market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China dominates the Asia-Pacific elderly care market due to increasing geriatric population associated with the diseases among elderly population. The rapidly increase in ageing population and ageing-associated disease strongly suggest the need for home healthcare to address the treatment of older people in China.

For instance, According to an article published by World Health Organization in 2015, China in Asia-Pacific region has high aging people than middle-income or low income countries. They have also estimated that the population aged 60 years or older will increase from 12.4% in 2010 to 28.0% in 2040. Increasing aged population associated with diseases will require better care and home healthcare hence, china is dominating the Asia-Pacific elderly care market.

