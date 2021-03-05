Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market 2021-2027: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

An indepth study of Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market has been published by The Data Bridge Market Research. The Asia-Pacific Elderly Care report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities and growth inducing factors for Forecast Period 2027. The report focuses on enabling readers by providing significant aspects of businesses such as, recent developments, technological platforms, various standard operating procedures, and tools, which help to boost the performance of industries. The report analyzes each segment of the global Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market on the basis of application, end-user, and region. In addition, it also highlights the dominating players in the market joined with their market share. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 341,854.33 million by 2027. Increasing ageing population and increasing use of social media on home healthcare are the major factors enhancing the market growth.

Major Market Players:

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size:-

expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market as the need for assistive devices is higher in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population which are not capable of self-assistance hence, fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare provides its services and solution to aged patients at doorstep and one does not need to visit hospital hence, geriatric population is getting dependent and finding comfort with this facility, which ultimately leads to growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, hyper tension amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific elderly care market.

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., Econ Healthcare Group, Orpea Groupe, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd among other players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In September 2019, Orpea Groupe has acquired Sinoué. Sinoué is a France based psychiatric hospitals group and provides 7 facilities and 592 beds for patients. This psychiatric hospital manages different types of services including psychiatric disorders such as depression, mental health care, bipolar disorder, sleeping disorder, addiction and various others. This acquisition has helped the company to enhance their business in psychiatric care offering both in France and globally.

In January 2019, Home Instead, Inc. has entered into a partnership with GrandPad to offer an integrated care solution. This partnership has created an opportunity to the company to deliver technology based home care services across rural geographies.

On the Basis of Region

The countries covered in elderly care market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China dominates the Asia-Pacific elderly care market due to increasing geriatric population associated with the diseases among elderly population. The rapidly increase in ageing population and ageing-associated disease strongly suggest the need for home healthcare to address the treatment of older people in China.

For instance, According to an article published by World Health Organization in 2015, China in Asia-Pacific region has high aging people than middle-income or low income countries. They have also estimated that the population aged 60 years or older will increase from 12.4% in 2010 to 28.0% in 2040. Increasing aged population associated with diseases will require better care and home healthcare hence, china is dominating the Asia-Pacific elderly care market.

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive Analysis and manufacturers in market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Trends and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

