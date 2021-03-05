Asia-Pacific Drones Market 2021 Analysis by Leading Key Players – Aerodyne, Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, Cyberhawk

The Global Asia-Pacific Drones Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific Drones Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Drones Market are Aerodyne, Asteria Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, Cyberhawk, DroneCult, Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Hubsan, MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd., Skylark Drones, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, Yuneec, Zipline and Other

Key Market Trends

Energy Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Modern drones are equipped with sophisticated technologies, such as LiDAR, state of the art GNSS and inertial sensors, to deliver the highest quality in imaging and positioning data. Hence, they are being increasingly adopted to inspect critical infrastructure for renewable energy installations in Asia-Pacific. For instance, the adoption of wind energy has resulted in the establishment of several wind farms in different countries such as China, and India. The windmills in these wind farms are subjected to several natural phenomena such as hailstorms, lightning, rainfall, salt, and dust accumulation, etc. With the application of drones in wind turbine inspections, the risk of injury is dramatically eliminated, and any components causing the problem are quickly detected without requiring direct contact. Drone inspection is a cost-effective and efficient inspection method as both visual and thermal images of wind turbines can be obtained and processed for on-site analysis and assessment regarding the condition of the rotor blades. Drones also enable oil and gas companies to safely and efficiently assess, monitor, and manage assets. Drones can quickly inspect well sites, pipelines, storage tanks, and offshore platforms, and provide real-time quality data to the operator minimizing the safety risks involved with manual inspection. The growing applicability of drones in the energy segment is therefore expected to attribute to a higher revenue share during the forecast period.

China to Continue its Dominance in terms of Revenue During the Forecast Period

China became the global hub for drone industry manufacturing over the past six years. About 70% of the worlds civilian drone market is supported by China, with about 1200 drone manufacturers in 2019 (up from 130 manufacturers in 2013). The government of China is providing various subsidy schemes and other favorable domestic policies for drone purchases to promote technological advancements of industrial sectors. The widening application areas of drones is simultaneously propelling their demand in China. Currently, consumer hobbyist drones dominate the civilian drone market in China, whereas, agriculture and energy inspection sectors are the largest drone users in the commercial sector. China is also the worlds worlds largest eCommerce market with over 50% of global eCommerce transactions. Propelled by this growth, the cargo delivery, e-commerce, and last-mile providers are adopting drones for cargo and parcel deliveries for fast deliveries in remote areas. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing has been making commercial drone deliveries in four selected regions scattered across China since June 2016. Later in 2017, the company announced its plans to build 150 drone launch facilities in southwestern Sichuan province for UAV parcel delivery by the end of 2020. The company also plans to introduce such services in Indonesia (tested in January 2019) and Japan (tested in February 2019) in the upcoming period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

