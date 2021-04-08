Asia-pacific dominates pneumatic fittings market with prominent key players- Bosch Rexroth AG, Advanced Pneumatic Industries, Festo Corporate

Pneumatic Fittings Market: Overview and Dynamics
Pneumatic Fittings are the parts which are used in a pressurized gas system to connect different sections of the pipes, hoses or tubes. Pneumatic Fittings have rigid seals and operate in lower pressure environment than hydraulic fittings are consistently used in pneumatic and logic control systems also in-cylinder parts.
The Pneumatic Fittings are several benefits such as simple design and control, with improved reliability, lower cost and is a much safer alternative to hydraulic connectors. The increasing trend in the industry is the widespread adoption of durable and economical materials like zinc, aluminum and plastics in pneumatic systems and equipment.
On the flip side, there is a certain amount of risk associated in handling the pneumatic equipment as this instrument requires expensive air-producing equipment to be installed on the location and the low-cost options such as electric and hydraulics are more appealing to the customers.
COVID-19 Impact Insights
COVID-19 pandemic has mandated countries to impose stringent lockdowns and stern social distancing measures across the world, flattening the global economic curve. This as a result has disrupted almost every industry and Pneumatic Fittings market has also been affected largely. COVID-19 pandemic has exhibited massive disruptions in the demand-supply chain across a multitude of industries, leading towards economic losses at a large scale global level.
Facilities shutdowns in North America, Asia and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 has allayed the production scale of Pneumatic Fittings. As the fittings are made from earth metals like Aluminum, Zinc, Steel etc. the lockdowns had an adverse effect on the Pneumatic Fittings Market.
However, simultaneously upgrading workplace safety measures and COVID-19 guidelines for worker safety would help the Pneumatic Fittings market to bounce back strongly best by the fourth quarter of 2020.
Segmentation Analysis of Pneumatic Fittings Market
The Global Pneumatic Fittings market is bifurcated into seven major segments: Connection type, Function type, Fitting type, Material Used, Application, Geographic Region, Sales Channel
On the basis of Connection type, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:
- Hoses
- Pipes
- Tubes
On the basis of Function type, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:
- Union
- Elbow
- Tee
- Valve
On the basis of Fitting type, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:
- Ball and Sleeve Fittings
- Compression Fittings
- Push-to-Connect
- Threaded Fittings
- Barbed Fittings
On the basis of Material used, Pneumatic Fittings market has been segmented as follows:
- Aluminum
- Stainless Steel
- Brass
- Plastic
- Composites
On the basis of Application, Pneumatic Fittings market is segmented as:
- Automotive
- Semi-Conductor
- Healthcare
- Packaging
- Others (Marine, Food, etc.)
On the basis of Geographic regions, Pneumatic Fittings market is segmented as
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- East Asia
- South Asia and Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
In terms of Sales Channel, the pneumatic equipment market is segmented into:
- Online channel
- Offline channel
Pneumatic Fittings Market: Regional Outlook
Based on the regional split, the report “Pneumatic Fittings Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific will collectively account for the majority of the Pneumatic Fittings market share.
Easing government policies and increased investments in the region is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Also with the rapid commercial development and easing FDI rules in the Asia-Pacific is further expected to fuel the Pneumatic Fittings market.
Further, North America is expected to turn out as the most promising region under Pneumatic Fittings market owing to consistent stringent modifications in the workplace safety regulations and rising demand from the automation industry.
