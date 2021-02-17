Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market Report Analysis During 2020-2027 Along With Key Players Like Bango PLC, Boku Inc., Centili, Comviva Technologies Limited, Fortumo

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The direct carrier billing market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 13,504.4 million in 2019 to US$ 35,700.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia appears to be an encouraging landscape for the direct carrier billing companies. Mobile phones are becoming a key device for enjoying content and acceptability to use alternative payment platform direct carrier billing is impacting the growth of market in Asia. South Korea and Japan are prominent countries for direct carrier billing in Asia-Pacific. The billing method has become mainstream and is heavily adopted in these countries. The telcos are identifying the potential of direct carrier billing and therefore are involved into making profitable and strategic partnerships with Appstore. In addition, Google Play, App Store, Spotify, and Netflix are among the major OTT providers in Asian countries, leveraging direct carrier billing. Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines are few countries witnessing collaboration between mentioned OTT providers and telcos for direct carrier billing. As per the carrier billing report of Fortumo on Asian market, while charging for various digital services, service providers confront with issuesby low bank cards ownership. In May 2020, Bango, a mobile internet payments company, expanded its imprints in the Asian market. Its direct carrier billing function in the Google Play store has been allowed for new operators such as Sun Mobile in Hong Kong. This has enabled the mobile commerce group of Hong Kong to pay for services and content in Google Play via Bango Platform.

Request a Sample Copy of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012097

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market Players:

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

Fortumo

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

Inquire For Discount of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/discount/TIPRE00012097

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of this Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012097

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/