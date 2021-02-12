Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Trends and Forecast 2021-2028 with Top Key Players – JCDecaux SA, Posterscope, QMS Media Limited, Xtreme Media, Daktronics

The research and analysis conducted in Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 5,377.45 million by 2028. Increasing spending on programmatic advertising is acting as major factor for the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific has witnessed high growth in digital out of home (OOH) advertising market as countries such as China and Japan are witnessing huge spending on advertising for the success of business, which is increasing the demand for digital out of home (OOH) advertising systems.

Industries are continuously trying to find out ways to increase their visibility, drive consumer traffic, to promote product and services with growing technology. Advertising industry face cut-throat market competition, so keeping up with industry trends is essential.

The requirement to these reasons is being fulfilled through the use of digital out of home (OOH) advertising as they are used for advertisements with a digital touch. Digital out of home (OOH) advertising help advertisers to make better decisions around marketing, promotions and advertisements. Digital out of home (OOH) advertising helps advertisers to engage and involve customers better through interactive advertisements. The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is on growing rapidly because of the growing adaption of digital display advertising in the advertising sector and as the consumers spend most of their time outside, the advertisers are adopting digital out of home (OOH) advertising for better brand recognition. The market players are even launching new products so as to gain larger market share.

This digital out of home (OOH) advertising market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Scope and Market Size

The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the location, product, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of location, the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. In 2021, outdoor category held larger share in the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market. This is mainly due to factors such as increased flexibility offered by digital screens, improved effectiveness, interactive nature of advertisements, attract user’s attention for a longer duration of time, changes in consumer demands, among others.

On the basis of product, the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is segmented into digital billboard, digital signage, digital screens and others. In 2021, digital billboard category held larger share as they are more target specific, ongoing technological innovations, providing greater range of interactivity, ability to run multiple digital outdoor advertisements on a single screen, and surging focus toward programmatic advertising.

On the basis of application, the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is segmented into street furniture, public location based, transit and others. In 2021, transit category in the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market. This is mainly because transit advertising helps brands reach consumers in an effective way, increase foot traffic to a store, improved brand awareness, rapid adoption of digital marketing, ability to reach mass audience, and also allows for creative ways to deliver messages.

On the basis of end user, the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is segmented into retail, automotive, banking & financial services, insurance (BFSI), food & beverages, healthcare, education, government, public sector and others. In 2021, retail category in the digital out of home (OOH) advertising market. This is mainly attributed to increasing advertisement expenditures by retail companies, rising focus of retailers toward exposure in promotional campaigns, high growth of online retail companies, and persuade consumers to choose the respective retail brand.

Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Country Level Analysis

Digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the location, product, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in digital out of home (OOH) advertising market report are China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

China is dominating the Asia-Pacific region for digital out of home (OOH) advertising due to the rising growth of the retail industry, surging implementation of augmented reality (AR) in advertising sector, and continuous focus toward the adoption of LCD screens at railway stations, bus shelter, and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market

Digital out of home (OOH) advertising market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in digital out of home (OOH) advertising and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the market. The data is available for historic year 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Share Analysis

Digital out of home (OOH) advertising market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital out of home (OOH) advertising market.

The major players covered in the report are JCDecaux SA, Posterscope, QMS Media Limited, Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd., Daktronics, Inc., oOh!media Limited, Broadsign International, Inc., Focus Media Holding Ltd, LOCAD PTE .LTD, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, and Mvix(USA), Inc. among other global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of digital out of home (OOH) advertising market.

For instance,

In November 2020, oOh!media Limited entered into a partnership with the National Gallery of Australia and Google to showcase the future of out of home advertising. This offers the public opportunity to interact and connect with the advertising by opening the app and direct their smartphone’s camera towards the panel to discover more. This has helped the company to deliver an interactive experience and to grow in the market.

In June 2020, QMS Media Limited secures a contract for City of Sydney to reinvigorate outdoor advertising assets. The City of Sydney Street Furniture contract is universally recognised as the jewel of Australia’s OOH industry. This has helped the company to enhance their customer base and to grow in the market.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for digital out of home (OOH) advertising through expanded range of size.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising market.

