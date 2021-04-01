Asia Pacific Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Global Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asia Pacific Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) market in its latest report titled, “Asia Pacific Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia Pacific Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.14% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Asia Pacific Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market: JCDecaux Group, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., BroadSign International LLC, Outfront Media Inc., Daktronics Inc., Talon Outdoor Ltd, oOh!media Limited, The Times Group, Eye Media LLC, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– June 2020 – JCDecaux teamed with mobile advertising firm S4M to let advertisers run campaigns that drive foot traffic to stores. The collaboration combines out-of-home (OOH) and mobile advertising to reach on-the-go consumers and measure the effectiveness of campaigns on store visits as locations slowly reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. JCDecaux and S4M started to offer these services in Singapore.

– January 2020 – Broadsign and cross-border dynamic outdoor advertising platform TPS Engage announced the integration of the Broadsign Reach supply-side-platform (SSP) and the TPS Engage demand-side platform (DSP). The new partnership extends the global digital screen inventory programmatically available via TPS Engage,s DSP. It helps media buyers automate contextual ad purchases that target the right audience at the right time and place.

Market Overview:

The Asia-Pacific has the largest population among all the regions. With a rise in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is considered one of the largest markets for the Digital OOH. The developed infrastructure of the region plays a significant role in the development of the Digital OOH market. Moreover, the region is dominated by various local players, like Shanghai Media Group and Times Internet, while significant players, like JCDecaux, also have considerable market share in this region. Brands using DOOH could utilize the benefits of digital display advertising such as data-driven targeting, measurement, and the flexibility to set creative mid-campaign based on performance and the assurance of viewability non-fraudulent traffic.

– In August 2019, Xaxis, the outcome media company, and GroupM’s advanced programmatic arm, in partnership with Mediacom Malaysia, announced pioneering digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign, which showcased real-time audience targeting and measurement capabilities for advertising. The campaign ran for less than two months on DOOH channels, witnessed more than 5.4 million people, and was a significant factor for driving over 1,300 store visits across seven Domino’s Pizza outlets, a 10% increase in-store footfall. DOOH ads were tailored to audiences in real-time based on variables, including vehicle type, traffic, and weather conditions.

– In July 2019, Rubicon Project announced digital out-of-home (DOOH) partnerships with Lemma Technologies in India and Aircast in the Philippines. GroupM selected Veridooh’s SmartCreative technology to measure digital OOH campaigns in Australia. Rubicon Project said its new partnerships allow advertisers to reach more than 20,000 premium targeted DOOH screens across the region. Aircast, which partnered with Dataxu, claims to reach 120,000 viewers across universities, fitness centers, clinics, and restaurants. Its screens offer free WiFi services for mobile users, which increases the time spent near ads and provides data for analyzing cross-device user behavior and targeting.

China is Expected to Hold Major Share

– According to Doohken Network, the China OOH market is around USD 9 billion, of which between 25% and 30% is what could be called digital. Digital screens and spends are increasing at a faster rate due to multiple factors. Some are as basic as more availability of cheaper, higher-quality screens, while advertisers want better audience engagement and impact from their creative messages, plus the introduction of new technologies. Another key driver is that most video advertising is now in shorter lengths, even 3-5 seconds, so the video can now work effectively on digital screens to build reach for mass media campaigns. It is expected that over the next years, Digital Outdoor spend will grow significantly while static outdoor, except for large format billboard ads, will decline in China.

– In March 2020, Clear Channel said it had sold its business in China for USD 253 million as it pulled its guidance and announced cost-cutting plans to fight the coronavirus crisis. The outdoor advertising group announced that it will sell its 51% stake in subsidiary Clear Media to Ever Harmonic, a consortium of investors including Clear Media boss Han Zi Jing and rival ad firm JC Decaux. Clear Channel said it would use the revenue of the sale to improve its liquidity position and increase its financial flexibility. It came as the company, which operates 460,000 print and digital billboards, withdrew its full-year guidance and unveiled significant cost-cutting measures as the global pandemic hits footfall as its sites.

– In April 2020, the outlook for DOOH in China has grown positively, as demand is gaining significant traction. For instance, Oriental Sunrise Media Group powered up their screens after taking them offline during the COVID-19 peak here and has seen the number of campaign bookings rise quickly. Another primary media owner in China specializing in roadside signage also told us last week that they just signed three new customers for May, while Focus Media recently reported selling out of inventory from May through June. Business owners across industries across China and are now seriously re-evaluating how they can embrace automation. This applies to nearly every market, including DOOH, and programmatic is quickly being discussed as a solution.

