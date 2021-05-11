Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform Market Hits USD 5,288 Mn by 2028| Finastra, Fiserv, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Decimal Technologies, Mambu GmbH, Turnkey Lender

Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform Market is expected to garnish CAGR of +19% to reach USD 5,288.36 million by 2028.

Digital lending is the process of offering loans that are applied for, disbursed, and managed through digital channels, in which lenders use digitized data to inform credit decisions and build intelligent customer engagement.

Digital lending in India is still more expensive than physical paper-based lending. It is still cheaper and easier to send a cover to someone’s house, to have five pieces of documents, blank signed and then lend on the back of that.

Digital Lending platform help borrowers and lenders make use of, in the absence of a traditional bank as an intermediary. South East Asia has large chunks of rural areas that are completely unbanked in the less developed ASEAN countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Tavant, Decimal Technologies, Mambu GmbH, Turnkey Lender, DocuSign Inc. among other domestic players.

The report caters to various stakeholders in Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform market.

Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud, and on premises.

On the basis of loan amount size, the market is segmented into less than US$ 7,000, US$ 7,001 to US$ 20,000, and more than US$ 20,001.

On the basis of subscription type, the market is segmented into free, and paid.

On the basis of loan type, the market is segmented into automotive loan, SME finance loan, personal loan, home loan, consumer durable and others.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, insurance companies, P2P (peer-to-peer) lenders, credit unions, saving and loan associations.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Asia-Pacific Digital Lending Platform market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

